The 5 things you should know this March 22: What we know about the plane crash in China

The optimism of the CEOs of companies falls. Two US states have approved suspending the state tax on gasoline. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

Plane crashes with 132 people on board in southern China

A China Eastern Airlines plane, traveling from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhouse, crashed in the mountains of the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). On board the Boeing 737 were 132 people.

A Boeing 737 crashed in China. This is what we know about the plane

Plane with 132 people on board crashes in southern China

They thought they were safe in the Mariupol theatre, but it was bombed

When Serhii woke up to the news that a bomb had leveled a theater in the city of Mariupol, where hundreds of people were sheltering, she felt like she couldn’t breathe. His wife and his two daughters were inside. The March 16 bombing of the Drama Theatre, in which Ukrainian authorities said some 1,300 people had taken refuge, was one of Russia’s most brazen attacks on civilians since its invasion began in late February. .

This is how Mariupol theater was left after Russian bombing

War. Inflation. Covid-19. The optimism of the CEOs of companies falls

Just a few months ago, optimism among American CEOs reached record levels. But given persistently high inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a wave of Covid-19 in Europe, that rosy outlook has dimmed.

This is how the war is affecting the economy

These two US states approved suspending the state tax on gasoline

As inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine force people to pay more for gasoline at gas stations, some US states have temporarily suspended state taxes on the product. Find out which states took this action and if others could follow.

Learn about the measures to face high gasoline prices in the US

ANALYSIS | The “zero covid-19” policy is showing signs of strain in China. But abandoning her now could be a disaster

For nearly two years, the number of daily coronavirus cases in China rarely reached triple digits, with weeks often going by without a single case, in part due to the “zero covid-19” policy. That all changed this month, as multiple outbreaks across the country led to the biggest rise in local infections in China since the initial outbreak in Wuhan was brought under control in early 2020.

'Traumatic': this is how this man lived the 30-day quarantine in Hong Kong

at coffee time

Experts say it is possible to eliminate the “diet culture.” This is how you can start

Much of the world is ingrained in the idea that controlling what you eat and movement to get closer to an ideal body type is the way to go, even if it doesn’t lead to healthy choices, says Sabrina Strings, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California in Irvine. If you don’t know what you need to nourish your body beyond the “culture of diets”, she looks here at the recommendations of the experts.

Season 2 of “Bridgerton”: when it premieres, new characters and what we know

This week the highly anticipated second season of “Bridgerton” will arrive on Netflix. If you are not aware of what Shonda Rhimes has prepared for this continuation of the story, then you are in the right place. Here we will solve all your doubts about who the new characters are, as well as what we know about the plot of the second season.

Disney says it’s sorry for racist chanting by a cheerleading squad that performed at its Orlando park

A widely circulated video shows a Texas high school cheerleading squad dancing and chanting “Scalp them, Indians, scalp them,” a historical reference to a Native American practice. Disney lamented the presentation that took place in one of its theme parks in Orlando.

Yulimar Rojas makes history and breaks his own record in the World Indoor Championships

At the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, both Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas and Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis broke their own world records in the women’s triple jump and men’s pole vault, respectively, to win gold. Read more about his exploits.

Yulimar Rojas extends his legend with records in triple jump

What is Down syndrome? Data, causes and characteristics of this condition

Here’s a look at Down syndrome, a genetic condition that affects cognitive ability, causing mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial features.

A café staffed by people with Down syndrome

The number of the day

$30 million

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise $30 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch campaign to help Ukraine

quote of the day

“I actually proposed it, I wanted to find a way to get Zelensky on satellite or make a video or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars.”

Amy Schumer said it during “The Drew Barrymore Show” where she was promoting the 94th edition of the Oscars, which the American actress will present alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on March 27.

pick of the day

Apple Studio Display review: The best home monitor if you want to pay $1,599

We took a deep dive into Studio Display, Apple’s new monitor, and this was the result of our tests.

And to finish…

Sofía Jirau, the Latina with Down syndrome who made history at Victoria’s Secret, tells her life

“Nerves are not in my life, nor in my vocabulary, nor in my body,” says Sofía Jirau, Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome, in an interview with CNN en Español. Jiraud, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican, joined 17 other women in the company’s new underwear line and campaign. Her story gained attention after she overcame stereotypes and the challenges the industry presented.

Sofía Jirau, a Latina who breaks barriers at Victoria's Secret, tells her life story

