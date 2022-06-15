The 5 Tips Blake Lively’s Trainer Wants Us To Hear

He has a perennial smile that, wherever you see him, it will hardly be difficult for you to identify. Don Saladino, personal trainer of “superheroes for movies” (as he describes in his profile, is -above all- passionate about healthy living. He recommends (literally) to each of his clients that they not eat shit, but if he can’t help it, that he at least eat “the best shit possible.” Being that clear and reasonable, the residue he leaves on his customers is more a matter of awareness than physical preparation, because according to the sports coach it is much more efficient at a sports level to have consistency in practice than to obsess over sessions or exercise tables.

During an interview with Women’s Health, the coach of Blake Lively or Anne Hathaway (two of the most recognized faces among his clientele) adopts a practical profile to offer the best possible advice so that training becomes a habit within a style. of healthy life. Apart from the fact that what could cost the most is forgetting the obsession with the scale After so many years of tradition establishing a culture of worship for thinness and stereotyped aesthetics, what Don Saladino says is nothing more than common sense.

Short-termism does not engage

Thinking of a nearby goal does not catch. Does not have punch, neither force, nor hook. “Each person who does my show day after day discovers that their body changes in the long term. It is not a case of weight loss being regained. These are achievable changes in the long term and they work”, he comments in the interview. Thinking in the short term should not be more than a step-by-step technique instead of conceiving training as a way to obtain results in the moment. Firstly, because it is not real and second because it is unsustainable and, as Don Saladino recognizes, the important thing is to maintain the habit over time without having to resort to the maximum requirement.

mentalize against sedentary lifestyle

It’s true that you don’t have to train every day to get results, but be careful with taking that statement to give yourself to an opposite combination. According to Don Saladino, the ideal is to work with intensity, through resistance and strength training, 3 to 4 days for one hour every session Of course, the rest of the days you should not abandon yourself to the fate of the sofa because one of the fundamental pillars for the body to be strong is to keep it active on a daily basis. Walking, jogging or playing, the point is not to stay lying on the sofa.

better quality than quantity of movement

“It’s not just about getting your heart rate up, it’s about improving your body’s endurance and energy. As we increase the quality of movement, we make sure optimize everything we do“explains Don Saladino. Each one of us has a series of daily tasks in which the physique inevitably intervenes, the idea that underlies the form of training that the trainer proposes is that when you do each exercise you acquire the habit of worrying because the your body posture is appropriate “I try to get people to move the way our bodies should move.”

Forget the scale

Most people understand that training is a form of weight loss rather than a premise to continue climbing a healthy and satisfying lifestyle. Come on, it is the first or second tool that comes to mind when we want to lose weight but we forget its true qualities: feel better and stronger. “I can’t tell you how people I’ve seen gain a pound or two seem to have lost 15, and they’re in incredible shape. One of the worst ways to quantify success is by scaling,” says Don Saladino.

eat and sleep to be happy

“The first two things I ask: How’s your sleep and how’s your digestion?” Don Saladino comments that he believes that by fixing one, you improve the other. And to achieve a pleasant dream, the way of eating is important. He says that Blake Lively eats “proteins, vegetables, fruits, slow-burning sugars like sweet potatoes and healthy fats like avocado or coconut oil”, which would be a good example of a varied diet to achieve well-being and happiness. “You have to be happy, have fun”, concludes to give the carefree touch to that anguish that many conceive associated with training. In the end, you can’t spend all day focused on something, you have to learn to relax and take things easy without losing perspective.

