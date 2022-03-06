The 5 trends that will mark the union between humans and robots

5 trends for robots and humans in the future. (photo: Exponential Confirming)

Humans are currently facing the year of economic regeneration and it will surely be linked to the requirements for companies facing an increasingly difficult world; data analysis and data are no longer buzzwords and become important allies of companies.

2022 has been accompanied by fast-growing, rapidly adapting tools, moving to meet customer needs: the artificial intelligencemachine learning, the use of cloud, among others; that will be the trend to mark not only this year, but also for future generations.

Consultants like Gartner, make their forecasts and provide that a 10% of the companies that maintain constant activity with artificial intelligence will multiply at least by three, the value created by the initiatives of AI of the International Space Station, compared to 90% of other companies by 2025.

Also, it is estimated that the fund cloud natives will serve as the foundation for more than 95% of new digital initiatives, from less than 40% by 2021.

Carlos Eduardo Díaz, VP Data NOLA Keyrus and CEO ITPerforma sample five technological trends that will be presented in 2022:

1. E-commerce growth

The growth of e-commerce is a regional trend, companies worried about how to provide a personalized, creative and different user experience, with large volumes of incentives on digital digital platforms.

This growth will come with the use of new technological platforms, user experiences and omnichannel, who will advance in administrative and sales tactics.

Personalization will also be essential in this new year, whenever users expect adaptive products and/or provide solutions to their needs.

Electronic commerce. (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Artificial intelligence

Leaders in digital transformation and analytics will find greater value in tools that include AI and machine learning, helping them anticipate and optimize outcomes in ever-changing situations.

These will be technologies that make marketing more effective, personalized and agile, both for B2B (Business to Business Service) as well as B2C (Business to Consumer), or a mixture of both.

(Getty Images)

3. Intelligence solutions and data analysis

The data potential will be further enhanced as companies they have tools to integrate data from different sources.

Thus, these companies will be able to process, visualize and analyze to make decisions quickly and efficiently.

This can know the behavior of the client: what they want, at any moment, how they search for it, being solved effectively and specifically.

Intelligence solutions and data analysis. (photo: ESAN)

4. Cloud

The cloud and digital tools are a natural part of today, allowing local infrastructure cost savings, flexibility and elasticity without neglecting security and governance issues.

By 2022, it is expected that increase SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) security offering with serverless, multi-cloud, and hybrid architecture, predicting an increase in the number of SaaS platforms, and dynamic security policies introduced with attribute-based access control (ABAC).

Cloud. (photo: Widefense)

5. Digital transformation is advancing very fast

Digital conversion for acceleration steps will continue to be one of the marked trends, it is not just a question of how to get new technological tools, which is a change in the mind of the number of all, adopted the adoption process and the scale and the innovation in business processes and models.

After undergoing a pandemic for almost two years, the lesson left is that, through technology, both personal and professional life could continue on a good course in medical, economic and educational activities, promote e-commerce, promote remote work, meet new challenges, having the 2022 as the year of excellent digital transformation.

For this, it is important that companies increase investment in platforms and initiatives that can provide connection experience, meet the expectations of their teams and their customers.

Robot digital transformation. (photo: The Standard CIO)

This way, the technology sector is expected to grow strongly in 2022, and each organization elevates the importance of each trend on display.

