The 5 trends to try in autumn

The autumn is the best time to try something new and today I tell you five interesting options to change your hair.

There are trends that are maintained and others that come with a different touch. The 90s are still going strong and in court the options are varied.

That’s why I made this top 5 of the best to try in the fall.

1 – Bangs

I always say that the ideal is to cut it now. That the heat does not attack him, it is very feasible that in 6 months you will have long hair again So this is the time to take the risk. My favorite is the one I did to Daniel Galvan for Harvest. We were inspired by Dakota Johnson.

2 – Balayage: the beautiful and so reversed

Ideal for those who want degraded, natural, bright colors. I think it’s the best trend I’ve seen honestly. In brown blonde tones they are the most this fall.

3 – Carr: It’s My Love Hate

I like it but the simplicity of the cut bothers me, technically speaking. However, it is an elegant cut, easy to wear if you have nice, straight hair.

4 – Layers and lots of movement

Thank God for letting the dismembered come back. It was time to cut so long and straight. It does not matter if you do not want to cut as much, simply the movement benefits any mane.

5 – Nineties Hairstyles

With well-marked lines, wide locks on the sides, pointed ends and a lot of fixation. Dua Lipa It is the standard-bearer of reverting all this.

As you will notice with these 5 easy to wear trends there are not many excuses not to try.

We read next week!