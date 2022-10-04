The 5 two-mile Lindsay Lohan movies we love and where to watch them

Confessions of a typical teenage girl (2004)

Lindsay Lohan in Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

(Moviestore/Shutterstock)



Surely you remember this movie. It was one of the most successful of Lindsay Lohan and even the outfits were widely replicated at the time, since the protagonist, Lola, it was one it girl new yorker moving to the suburbs. The actress was barely 17 years old when she filmed this movie. It was created from a screenplay by Gail Parent, based on Dyan Sheldon’s 1999 novel of the same name.

If you don’t remember the plot, Lola is an outgoing and dramatic teenager with a strong will and ambition who dreams of becoming a famous stage actress. Their dream of acting on broadway undergoes a change when his family moves from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. Determined to make the most of it, her mission is to become the most popular girl in her high school, but she is confronted by the malicious Carla Santini (Megan fox).

Available on Disney+

Lucky Strike (2006)

Bree Turner, Lindsay Lohan and Samaire Armstrong in Lucky Strike (2006).

(20th Century Fox/Shutterstock)



During his best period, after Mean Girls , freaky friday and her other blockbusters, Lindsay starred in her latest teen comedy with Chris Pine in Stroke of luck. After this film, the life of the actress changed drastically. She was 20 years old at that time. The story portrays Ashley (Lohan) as the luckiest person in the world and with a dream life In New Yorkuntil Jake (Chris Pine) is found and the wheel of fortune changes.

Available on HBO Max and on Netflix.