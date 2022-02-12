The 5 typical signs of romantic loves

Holidays like Valentine’s Day are always characterized by that hushed and intimate atmosphere: we simply want to be close to those we love. Love is palpable in the air and it is normal to feel a little more romantic than usual! Precisely for this reason, today we want to take you on a journey among the unforgettable loves in history, cinema and literature. There are love and loves and, we are sure, you will find in these lists some ideas to spend a few moments of pure romanticism – alone or in company, pourquoi pas! Ready for this roundup of romantic loves?





Finite loves infinite loves: the story

The first two signs that we are experiencing romantic love are related to what the other is able to do for us And what he does to prove it. Starting from our journey into romance with historical loves, we discover the stories of emperors who promise monuments to dying wives, queens who mourn for forty years and princes who have fallen in love even if the beauty appears without make-up and disheveled. But we also find the love that pushes politics and history to be rewritten: that of the Loving couple (never a name was more suitable.

After all, what could be more romantic than real love stories? Sure, literary and big-screen loves make us dream – but you want to put the story of romantic tender loves really happened?

Mughal emperor Shāh Jahān and his wife Arjumand Bānū Bēgum

You’ve surely heard of the Taj Mahal, haven’t you? Built in Agra (northern India) at the behest of the Mughal emperor, the Taj Mahal was the mausoleum dedicated to his lover, the so-called Mumtāz Maḥal (“Jewel of the Palace”). Its construction took more than 20 years – and a good part of the imperial treasure – but the Taj is a UNESCO heritage site (as well as being a pilgrimage destination for lovers).

Richard and Mildred Loving

In 1967, two Americans made history when they opposed the law against interracial marriages. He was Caucasian, she was African American, they won the case before the American Supreme Court; thus they managed, with their love, to pave the way for millions of interracial couples and to write history.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of England

Their love went down in history thanks to the poignant diaries she wrote. The marriage proposal? It was she who made it, as the Prince was terrified of asking for the hand of a queen (although he was, in fact, also her cousin). Upon Alberto’s death, Vittoria decided to mourn for 40 years.

Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly

The Prince of Monaco and the star of American cinema met in 1955 at the Palazzo to organize a shooting. Small problem: there had been a black out in the area and the beautiful actress was unable to show up with her hair styled or her dress pressed. The charming Monegasque prince will fall in love with her like this – with a crown of flowers in her hair.

Easy loves difficult loves: cinema

Two other clues that we are experiencing a love story that is destined to last are there ability that we and our partner have to face adversity, overcoming themAnd being able to respect the loved one to the end – even if it means letting her go.

The pages of our life

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play the story between the young worker Noah Calhoun and the beautiful heiress Allison “Allie” Hamilton. Needless to say, her family wants to oppose their union and the two end up living one of the greatest loves hindered in the history of cinema

PS: I love you

They used to fight Holly and Gerry, but they are madly in love between green Ireland and gray New York. But when Gerry falls ill, he decides to leave lots of clues to keep Holly company with him.

Call me by your name

Luca Guadagnino and James Ivory reinterpret the novel by André Aciman. In the story we find Elio (a young boy played by Timothée Chalamet) who lives her first love with the American student Oliver, in northern Italy in the early 1980s.

In the mood for love

Wong Kar-wai signs a true masterpiece made of an unrealized and unattainable love. The protagonists of the story, Chow and Su, accidentally discover that their respective spouses have an affaire. They then decide, even though they have feelings, never to consume their love so as not to fall to the same level as their partners. Between whispered secrets in tree trunks and languid gazes, this film is a cornerstone of romantic love on film.

Love great intense loves: literature

Finally, last but not least, a truly romantic love is never totally disconnected from rationality. As far as literature is concerned, we have decided to suggest a series of books on loves romantic, thwarted, sweet and painful – starting with the most romantic letters ever written between a man and a woman!

