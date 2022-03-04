The 5 unmissable tapes of the Oscar Awards

The 5 unmissable films of the Oscar Awards

The 94th edition of the most important awards in the Hollywood industry already has its nominees in the 23 categories. Alejandro Gomez, Director of the Kinetoscope in the American Colombo, tells us which are the unmissable movies.

The next March 27th, During the face-to-face ceremony of the 2022 Oscar Awards that will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood (United States), the world will know the winning films.

However, as in any contest, everyone has their favorites. Alexander made a selection of audiovisual productions that, in his opinion, all people should see. These were the ones he chose:

The Power of the Dog

This western drama film, written and directed by Jane Campionleads the contest’s nominations, with 12 nominations, among which stand out: Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor.

This film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, tells the story of a rancher and tycoon domineering who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and child.

“It’s a movie was produced and distributed by Netflix, this makes it important and interesting, since for many years the big industry festivals closed the door to this platform. In addition to the fact that it is directed by a woman who has already been nominated on other occasions”, says Alejandro.

Drive My Car

The film by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is nominated in 4 categories for the 2022 Oscar Awards (Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and best foreign film) and is coming off a win at the Cannes Film Festival.

This film, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami from his collection of stories, portrays the pain of a theater director who experiences the death of his wife, while presenting in the theater an adaptation of the emblematic play “Uncle Vania” (1899) by playwright Anton Chekhov.

“Is a movie worth watching although it is very different from the logic of the North American industry”. “Drive My Car” is easy to understand and asks a common question: how do we deal with death?

spencer



The director Pablo Larraín portrays the weekend in which Diana Frances Spencer, better known as Lady Di, decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working out. Kristen Stewart, nominated for Best Actress, is in charge of playing the Princess of Wales.

The drama, which is more of an imaginary representation of what could have happened during those days, takes place in December 1991 and shows the last Christmas holidays in the house of windsor located on his estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. The movie is on the billboard.

“This Latin American director paints a pretty beautiful portrait of Princess Diana, a woman tied to a time that is not her own, as she narrates those days of great confusion. Kristen Stewart shines And he plays a tremendous role.”

Beast (short film)

This Chilean animated short film, directed by Hugo Covarrubias, It is inspired by Íngrid Olderöck, a DINA agent during the military regime of Augusto Pinochet.

“The director gets into the inner world of the character to reveal that darkness that characterizes him. He shows what life is like for this woman carrying that Karma of the bad guys acts he committed.”

Belfast

With 7 nominations for the 2022 Oscar Award, this dramatic comedy semi-biographical and coming-of-age written and directed by Kenneth Branagh relives the Irishman’s childhood at the beginning of the Northern Ireland conflict, also called “The Troubles” or “The Problems”, in 1969.

coda

The film, which has 3 nominations and was directed by Sian Heder, is a dramatic comedy based on the French film La Famille Bélier. Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only listening member From a deaf family and in the high school choir, he discovers his passion for music.

Find out where you can see the nominated films:

Netflix

-The power of the dog

-Don’t look up

-Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

-Parallel mothers

-It was the hand of God

-The Mitchell Family Vs The Machines

-The dark daughter

Amazon Prime Video

-Code

-Being the Ricardos

HBO MAX

-King Richard

-Dune

Disney+

-Charm

-cruella

-Luca

-Shang Chi

-Ray and the Last Dragon

AppleTV

-The tragedy of Macbeth

-No time to die

In theaters

-Spencer

-Belfast (March 10)

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

-The Alley of Lost Souls

-Licorice Pizza

By Dafna Vasquez

dafnav@gente.com.co