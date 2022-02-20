The 5 video games that a Harry Potter fan should not miss

The augmented reality video game for mobile Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is one of the best games in the saga (Photo: Niantic)

At the beginning of the year, HBO premiered the special Harry Potter: return to Hogwarts where almost all the cast of the film saga appeared that thrilled fans around the world. For those who didn’t need that 20-year celebration and need more, they can play the best titles that you can find below.

In all these years, multiple video games have come out for many consoles and smart devices. Although some have not been well received or had little success, there are others that have earned a place not only because they are based on the saga.

Surely many will remember this title, because they probably played it when they were children (it was released in 2001), this title was available for PlayStation, PC and later in its remake for PS2, GameCube and Xbox.

Everything happens inside Hogwarts castle, and similar to the movie, the player must go through different places while learning new spells and fighting against the dark forces. Even with low graphics it was a success and is still one of the best video games in the saga.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Photo: Harry Potter/File)

After the success that Niantic had with Pokémon Go, an augmented reality game, it launched Wizards Unite for mobile devices with Android and iOS where the user must interact with the real world.

Although it did not reach the popularity of Pokémon Go, it is considered one of the best and that fans should not overlook. Being a member of the Secret Statute Special Forces you come to the wizarding world to help the Ministry of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

As its name indicates, the saga was adapted to a LEGO version in two volumes available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch that compiles Harry’s adventures from the first to the last film in a tone of action, humor and puzzles.

Harry Potter LEGO Collection (Photo: Harry Potter/File)

For this part of the plot the saga reaches a darker tone when they have to start protecting the school from dementors, creatures that absorb joy and can eat the soul of their victims.

Here you can control Ron and Hermione, as well as Harry, to progress through the different stages and show off the best skills. It was released for PS2, Game Boy Advance, and available on PC.

It took the same formula as the Philosopher’s Stone game and expanded on it; It was for Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Color, PC, Xbox, Gamecube and PS2. Quidditch matches were novel in this title.

Harry Potter: Magic Emerges (Photo: File)

While there are other titles from the past such as Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup and Wonderbook: The Book of Spells, they were less emblematic and now the industry is looking to keep the saga in the world of video games through new releases such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

This latest free game will be available for mobile phones and will introduce “a combination of strategy role-playing games (RPG)”. The title was co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games and it is planned to launch later this year, both for iOS and Android.

On Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Players will take on the role of a Hogwarts student who is in their first year at the franchise’s iconic school after receiving their acceptance letter.

