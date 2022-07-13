The 50 best places in the world of 2022, according to TIME magazine

The 5 best cities in America, according to Time Out 1:03

(CNN) — Get out your credit card and enlist your favorite booking platforms: TIME magazine has just published its list of the 50 best places in the world of 2022.

The list was compiled by its international network of correspondents and contributors and, TIME says in a statement, “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”

The 50 destinations that made the cut include some great classics as well as lesser explored places, but what unites them is that they are “thriving, growing and changing,” says TIME, “charting a path to economic recovery” and “investing in sustainability”.

North America

In the United States, TIME recommends the trendy west coast hubs of Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, the cool coast of Miami, and Detroit, considered Michigan’s “Comeback City.” Winter ski destination Park City, Utah also gets a thumbs up.

In Canada, Ontario’s capital Toronto and British Columbia’s tiny surf town of Tofino are the best options, and further north, Greenland’s Illuissat opens into Disko Bay, the “Grand Circle Canyon.” Arctic Polar”.

The ever-popular beach destinations of Jamaica and Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit also make the 2022 list.

South America

The city of Salta, in Argentina’s mountainous northwest, and the town of El Chaltén, in the country’s Los Glaciares National Park, caught the attention of TIME this year.

Rapa Nui in Chile, better known as Easter Island, and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands are two volcanic wonders that have made the list.

The bustling metropolises of Bogotá, Colombia, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, are two other TIME urban recommendations.

Europe

In the UK, the bucolic charms of the English county of Devon and the town of Portree on the Scottish Isle of Skye get the nod this year.

The Western European cities of Marseille (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Skellefteå (Sweden) and Valencia (Spain) receive the endorsement.

Then there is the Italian region of Calabria, the ancient Greek city of Thessaloniki, the Portuguese region of Alentejo, and the Madeira archipelago.

The tiny Czech ski resort of Dolni Morava and the Lithuanian fortress city of Kaunas make the list, as does the historic splendor of the Turkish capital, Istanbul.

Pacific Asia

Kerala and Ahmedabad in India are among the Asian recommendations, as are the Japanese islands of Setouchi and Kyushu.

The capital of South Korea, Seoul, is a good tip, as is the Indonesian province of Bali and the island of Boracay in the central Philippines.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and the port city of Fremantle receive nominations, as does New Zealand’s Queenstown, an adventure sports hub in the South Island.

Finally, Bhutan’s Trans-Bhutan Trail and Uzbekistan’s historic Silk Roads are some of the less traveled terrain in this year’s selections.

Middle East

Qatar and its capital Doha have everyone’s attention this year, for hosting the 2022 World Cup this December, while the emerging adventure port destination of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates also made the cut.

Africa

Kenya’s capital Nairobi and Rwanda’s capital Kigali are TIME’s urban picks in Africa. Also recommended are Franschhoek in South Africa, known for its wineries, and Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia.

Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park is the continent’s final pick.

and much beyond

For intrepid travelers, TIME’s 2022 picks also include the Arctic polar region and the International Space Station, which only makes the list criteria for being in low-Earth orbit.