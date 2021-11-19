The 50 lire anvil, today to get it they offer 25 thousand euros: which one it is

A currency that probably has no equal in the recent history of our country. A real treasure for collectors.

The world of collecting it hides precious pieces that often we could not even imagine. This is the case of some coins, but also banknotes, of course, often forgotten or more simply little considered. One of them is surely the 50 lire coin, a historic Italian example, until the end, that is, with the entry of the Euro one of the most faithful life companions of the Italians, present for several decades. Numerous specimens.

As always it is necessary to consider the fact that the value of a coin as well as of a banknote varies according to the date of minting and its state of conservation. In deemed conditions optimal and in the presence of a very coveted series we can also find coins of 50 lire that are worth a real fortune, something literally unthinkable, especially for those who, perhaps, have had the privilege maybe even without his knowledge that he owns that particular cut.

The 50 lire anvil but not only: the evaluations are absolutely stunning

Between the pieces valuable when we talk about 50 lire we cannot fail to mention the one defined as “Vulcano” coined in 1954 with the written proof that can reach a value that ranges between 330 and 1500 euros per piece. The vintage 1955, on the other hand, it can easily be valued at around 185 euros per piece. However, it must be considered that about 70 million of specimens, a coin not really rare in short.

Piece very valuable it is instead the 50 lire called Anvil for the representation present on one of its two sides. In this case we are talking about a piece of absolute prestige. A coin that in September of 2000 it was sold for the beauty of 48 million lire, the equivalent today of approximately 25 thousand euros. A real treasure, in short, very difficult to find, as you might think. Coined in 1974, this coin is undoubtedly one of the queens of the Italian numismatic heritage. Collectors from all over the world have been hunting for this specimen for many decades, but the road to it is often very complicated.