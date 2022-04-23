The 50 MDP for which the referee annulled the penalty in Puebla vs Necaxa

Puebla vs Necaxa

April 22, 2022 7:20 p.m.

At the moment the match between Nicolás Larcamón and Jaime Lozano is in dispute. So far the score is in favor of the Rayos del Necaxa, so Puebla would thus add its second consecutive loss, but in the absence of minutes, we can say that La Franja can still come back.

The game has disappointed most of its fans, because prior to the goal, there were no major emotions under the three posts of both teams. But there was a move that caused controversy within the match and that unfortunately involves refereeing issues again. Know what it is

Penalty against Puebla annulled

The referee Ismael López would have marked a penalty in favor of the camoteros due to an alleged hand of the Necaxa defensive back. But before the VAR review, the referee decided to annul said penalty because the ball touched the defender’s face, so the game continued without any problem.

The installation of the VAR according to the Goal.com Argentina web newspaper, has a cost of 50 million pesos, an investment without a doubt costly but it serves to determine and correct this type of errors. At the moment the match is half an hour away, so the match can still change on your scoreboard.

