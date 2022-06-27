The 50 most beautiful celebrities in the world: Discover who they are
Gtres/Getty
Beauty is a very subjective thing. However, there are a number of people capable of captivating the entire world thanks to their spectacular facial features and their ‘great bodies’. Women who have managed to get the best out of themselves, conquering everyone despite being very different from each other. In this list we can find some of the celebrities who have managed to conquer the whole world, being considered the most beautiful people. Also discover the most beautiful Spanish actresses.
Models, actresses and singers of different ages, sizes and skin color who have managed to carve out a niche for themselves among the women considered “the most beautiful in the world”. All of them, Apart from their great talent in each of their professional fields, they have in common that they strive to take care of themselves and always stay healthy. One aspect that is not usually easy, is that it requires a lot of effort and perseverance. A good diet plus a little exercise are essential to get fit. The most influential gay Spanish celebrities in our country
Also, some of They also resort to creams and some other touch-ups to fool the passage of time and continue to look rejuvenated despite their age. This is the case, for example, of the American actress Jane Fonda or the interpreter Jessica Lange. Two women who have known how to take care of themselves to continue looking the same as always. A fact that is not usually easy, since we have been able to see many times how celebrities who wanted to preserve their beauty by doing some touch-ups have ended up achieving the totally opposite effect, being almost unrecognizable, as happened to Reneé Zellweger. Discover how to set up a gym at home to be in shape.
Next, we review all those celebrities who have managed to become the most beautiful in the world. A list in which we can find both Spanish celebrities such as Blanca Suárez, Úrsula Corberó, Penélope Cruz or Elsa Pataky as well as international celebrities such as Amber Heard, Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson or Ariana Grande. In total, 50 women who have managed to captivate everyone thanks to their perfect features. Discover the best asses of our celebrities. A quality that has been linked to his great charisma and sympathy every time they have done a press conference or attended a public event. Find out who are the lucky ones who are in this list. Do you agree with all the people who are here or do you think someone is missing? In addition, if you are interested you can also discover our list of the most handsome Spanish actors.
Advertising – Continue reading below
spanish actress Blanca Suarez (1988) is the best example of natural beauty.
Cuban-Spanish actress Anne of Arms (1988) not only triumph in hollywoodbut has the honor of being one of the most beautiful known women in the world.
Amaia Salamanca (1986) is one of the most beautiful and natural faces of Spanish cinema.
The 26-year-old model is the most beautiful celebrity in the world We don’t say it science says. A list compiled by plastic surgeon Julian de Silva has concluded that, Mathematically speaking, Gigi Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world.
.
The list is based on “Golden Ratio of Phi Beauty Standards”. In her, the shape and size of the face, eyes, nose, eyebrows, lips and jaw are analyzed of different international figures.
All elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. Victoria’s Secret youhad the highest overall reading for his chin, which, with a score of 99.7 percent, “it’s only 0.3 percent away from being the perfect shape”assures the surgeon.
The actress and model with a Spanish father and a Romanian mother, Elsa Pataky (1976), has been acclaimed by the international critic as one of the most beautiful famous women.
The 31-year-old actress has been for years one of the famous young Spanish women who stands out for her beauty.
Singer edurne (1985) is considered one of the most beautiful stars since we met her at the age of 20 in ‘Operación Triunfo’.
In Spain also has celebrities with the most beautiful faces in the world. Like for example with pillar blonde (1978), who since she became known as a presenter has been named by many the most beautiful woman in Spain and one of the most beautiful in the world.
The Spanish actress, at 47 years old, is considered as uone of the most attractive interpreters of the current landscape.
Singer Ariana Grande (1993) ranks fourth in the international beauty ranking prepared by Dr. Silva, with a 91.81% face score.
According to the same list compiled by Julián de Silva, the singer Beyoncé (1981) comes second on the beauty podiumwith a score of 92.44% for her chin.
American actress and model Amber Heard (1986), has the honor of being among the three most beautiful celebrities in the world, behind only Beyoncé and Bella Hadid. And it is that according to science, the facial figure of Amber Heard is only 8.15% away from being perfect.
The 31-year-old American singer eitherShe is ranked fifth among the most beautiful celebrities in the world according to science (91.64%).
Among the ten most beautiful celebrities is also Kate Moss (1974). The british supermodel has a cperfect time at 91.05%.
Scarlett Johansson (1984) is also not far behind in terms of beauty. And it is that according to science it is only 9.09% away from having a perfect face.
Natalie Portman (1981) occupies the eighth place of the most beautiful celebrities in the world, with one 90.51% score for her face.
The famous American singer is also within the ranking prepared by science. And it is that his chin is 90.08% perfect.
In the tenth place we found the British model and actress Cara Delevingne (1992) than with a 89.99% scoreis 10.01% away from having the ‘perfect’ face
There are celebrities who are not on the list drawn up by surgeon Julian da Silva, but who are also considered the most beautiful in the world according to current beauty standards.
It is the case of Jenna Talackova (1988), a model and TV presenter Canadian Transgender, winner of Miss Vancouver in 2012 . He also represented Canada in the contest Miss International Queen 2010 and placed in the top ten.
Ashley Graham (1987) is known to be plus size model. It is considered one of the most beautiful celebrities in the worldand was one of the first to put women on the map curvy‘. Thus, she became first plus size model to appear on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ and was a cover model for ‘Elle Quebec’ magazine.
The plus size model Denise Bidot (1986) is another of the most beautiful celebrities in the world. Like Ashley Graham, Bidot has also raised awareness of curvy women and created a movement called ‘There’s no wrong way to be a woman’.
But there are not only young women among the most beautiful celebrities in the world. This is demonstrated by the actress Jane Fonda (1937), who at 83 is among the greatest female beauties.
Another veteran actress who is part of the group of the most famous women is American Jessica Lange (1949).
The 35-year-old Indian Bollywood model and actress is in the list of the most beautiful celebrities in the world.
Lesti Kejora (1999) is another of the most beautiful celebrities in the world. The Indonesian singer, actress and television figure is one of the youngest among the most beautiful.
Thai model, rapper and actress,Lisa Manoban (1997), is also part of the group of the most beautiful celebrities from around the world.
The Angolan model Mary Borges (1992) parades for El Secreto de Victoria and is one of the most beautiful internationally known celebrities. In fact, in 2017 was the first African woman to star in a cover of the magazine ‘Elle’ America version, after 20 years.
The Filipina actress, singer-songwriter and blogger Maris Racal (1997) is on the list of the most beautiful known women.
American actress and model Megan fox (1986) is, like every year, one of the most beautiful celebrities according to critics.
the israeli model Gal Gadot (1985) is another of the most beautiful celebrities in the world. This is also demonstrated by his career, since in 2004, at the age of 18, won the title ‘Miss Israel’, with which she represented her country in ‘Miss Universe’ the same year.
The Main star of Thailand’s highest grossing movie of all time, Davida Hoorne (1992), is also among the group of the most beautiful celebrities in the world.
Hande Ercel (1993) is widely known in Turkey for his role in the series ‘Love in the air’. But it is also within most beautiful celebrities in the international arena.
Nicole Kidman (1967) has always been recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world. And so she remains. The winner of the Oscar for best actress for The Hours is, at 53, one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world.
Fatima Siad (1986), model of Somali origin, is also considered one of the greatest beauties of the world.
Miranda Kerr (1983) has, according to public opinion, one of the most beautiful faces in the world. Something that could be observed when the supermodel walked the catwalks of Victoria’s Secret.
Singer Rihanna (1988) has the honor, once again, of being in the ranking of the 50 most beautiful celebrities in the world.
At 28, the actress and singer Selena Gomez can be proud to be one more year among the most beautiful women in the world.
Zendaya (1996), known internationally for starring in the series ‘Euphori’a, also boasts of being another of the most beautiful women.
Jennifer Aniston (1969) has undoubtedly been one of the most beautiful women in the world, and at 52 has shown on several occasions that her beauty is still intact.
The 24-year-old actress and singer shows that she is one of the most beautiful young women internationally.
british actress Emilia Clarke (1986), known mainly for her role as Daenerys in ‘Game of Thrones’‘, has long been characterized by having one of the prettiest faces among movie stars.
we met Emma Watson (1990) in the films of ‘Harry Potter’ being small. And then pWe were able to see its beauty, which remains intact year after year.
The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress maintains its beauty at 46 years.
Gigi Hadid (1995) was named International Model of the Year by the ‘British Fashion Council’ in 2016which undoubtedly makes her one of the most beautiful stars in the world.
Halle Berry (1966) continues to brag about beauty at 54 years old.
indian actress Aishwarya Rai (1973) is one of the most beautiful faces in the world.
Charlize Theron (1975) is part, like every year, of the llist of the most beautiful women in the world.
The American actress and youtuber Alexandra Daddario (1985) has one of the most beautiful faces in the world.
Angelina Jolie (1975) has been and is for many the most beautiful person in the world.
Barbara Palvin (1993) stands out for being since 2019 a Official Victoria’s Secret Angelwhich has made her one of the most beautiful women in the world.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below