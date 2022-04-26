The 50 most influential lesbians in the world
Today, thanks to their struggle, lesbian women have more rights and freedoms, even so, there are still events that show that there continues to be oppression by society towards them (and the entire group in general): in many countries Homosexuality is penalized, in others marriage is not legal, there are multiple complaints of hate and even violence filed by women in the group… The good thing is that little by little this panorama is changing, but we cannot stop thanking those women who use their loudspeaker to give visibility to their history and ‘normalize’ diversity, for this reason, we have decided to highlight 50 who have had and still have a very important role in our evolution as a society.
In this list you will find different cis and trans women who identify as lesbian or who are currently in a lesbian relationship, and that have served as an example to follow for many LGBT+ people (and lesbian women in particular). They have also helped to give visibility to situations of injustice in the collective –thanks to their loudspeakers, their speeches and their attendance at different events related to the community– and, Through their lifestyle and/or their social networks, they have inspired millions of people around the world.
We give special mention to the American dancer, singer, actress and youtuber Jojo Siwa, for becoming a benchmark for the group since she was 16 years old and relevant women from various fields, such as sports (Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird), literature ( Virginia Woolf and Audre Lorde) or politics (Ángeles Álvarez and Sandi Toksvig) for giving visibility through their speakers in those much-needed contexts.
We hope they continue to do so and that diversity is always celebrated with empathy and respect.
Sign our list and long live the LGBT+ community!
At just 16 years old, he managed to make his speech permeate generation Z.
With great repercussions in the fashion industry, she is one of the benchmark ‘millennials’ for the younger generations.
She is an activist of the collective since she rose to fame with ‘Sex and the City’.
On Netflix you can see a monologue in which he tells how hard it was for him to ‘come out’ in the television industry.
The youtuber uploaded a video to her channel in 2016, titled “I’m a lesbian”, which was widely applauded.
She was the first Spanish deputy to speak publicly about her homosexuality.
This late writer was proud to self-determine as “black, lesbian, mother, warrior and poetess”.
She is one of the most followed ‘influencers’ in our country and a great reference for the ‘millennial’ and Z generation.
This comedian has recently said that the ‘haters’ call him ‘sir’.
The singer has a song titled ‘Girls Like Girls’.
In the series ‘Glee’ she became a mirror in which many women saw themselves reflected.
She is one of the most relevant actresses in ‘The L Word’ and Sarah Paulson’s wife.
He put an end to the rumors about his orientation with the powerful ‘speech’ he gave at the 2013 Golden Globes.
This American soccer player is one of the most important activist speakers of the group today.
The actress realized that she was not straight working on the reference series for lesbians: ‘The L Word’, 15 years ago.
The ‘Master of None’ actress said in 2018: “Being born gay, black, and female is not a revolutionary act. Being proud to be a gay black woman is.”
This Canarian Miss gave a lesson on her Instagram profile, talking about her orientation, in 2014.
She is the wife of Ellen DeGeneres and a champion of the ‘lipstick lesbian’ movement.
He spoke openly about his homosexuality in 2012, on pride day.
This author was censored for writing in 1928 about a history of lesbian women.
She is one of the pioneers in talking about her orientation on television.
In the 2010s he had a great role in giving visibility to the collective.
The actress from ‘Orange is the new black’ has played a very important role for the collective, on and off television.
The presenter has given a lot of visibility to the group in Spain.
She has inspired many women through her loudspeaker in Hollywood.
Since she identified as a lesbian, the singer has been an activist through her social networks.
Known for playing Rue in ‘The Hunger Games,’ she was included in Time magazine’s list of the most influential teens in 2015 and 2016.
28
Annie Clark (St Vincent)
American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, she is the winner of three Grammy Awards and dated Kristen Stewart years ago.
This American singer and songwriter is a great standard-bearer for the collective.
Several years ago she identified as a lesbian trans woman, today she is haunted by some controversy, but she helped the trans community with her documentary ‘I am Cait’.
She is an English writer known for her work on children’s literature, and her novels deal with different topics to educate the little ones, such as adoption, divorce and mental illness.
Famous for her work as a cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘The Big Gay Sketch Show,’ ‘GhostBusters,’ and ‘Bombshell,’ she always speaks matter-of-factly about her orientation.
This singer-songwriter from generation Z deals, through her songs, with themes centered on her personal life, which are widely commented on by the press.
Although she is associated with some guys in her 20s, she has been dating girls for years, and now she is engaged to a woman.
She is the fiancee of Kristen Stewart, and an important screenwriter and actress.
Lauren Morelli is an American television writer, producer, and director and has a daughter with actress Samira Wiley.
The ‘Hairspray’ star came out as lesbian very recently.
She is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer with a big speaker.
This actress is a great reference for her generation.
The former Disney actress identified as a lesbian very recently, with a powerful speech.
She is a political activist and co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.
Sandra Bernhard is a singer and actress, and a benchmark for women of her generation.
This model was dating Miley Cyrus for a year.
The actress is a great reference for the lesbian community of her generation.
She is the wife of Megan Rapinoe and one of the best players in the female NBA.
The English actress, broadcaster, comedian, presenter and writer has a great loudspeaker and deals with issues related to the collective often.
The popular author removed lesbian passages from some of her works for fear they would be banned or prosecuted. She is believed to have had a relationship with author Vita Sackville-West.
48
Wanda Sykes (left)
In 2004, Entertainment Weekly magazine named her one of the 25 funniest people in the United States, and a great reference for the collective.
Alexandra Hedison is an American actress and photographer, wife of Jodie Foster.
She is an English comedy actress, writer and director and dates Brandi Carlile.
