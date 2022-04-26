The 50 most influential lesbians in the world

Today, thanks to their struggle, lesbian women have more rights and freedoms, even so, there are still events that show that there continues to be oppression by society towards them (and the entire group in general): in many countries Homosexuality is penalized, in others marriage is not legal, there are multiple complaints of hate and even violence filed by women in the group… The good thing is that little by little this panorama is changing, but we cannot stop thanking those women who use their loudspeaker to give visibility to their history and ‘normalize’ diversity, for this reason, we have decided to highlight 50 who have had and still have a very important role in our evolution as a society.

In this list you will find different cis and trans women who identify as lesbian or who are currently in a lesbian relationship, and that have served as an example to follow for many LGBT+ people (and lesbian women in particular). They have also helped to give visibility to situations of injustice in the collective –thanks to their loudspeakers, their speeches and their attendance at different events related to the community– and, Through their lifestyle and/or their social networks, they have inspired millions of people around the world.

We give special mention to the American dancer, singer, actress and youtuber Jojo Siwa, for becoming a benchmark for the group since she was 16 years old and relevant women from various fields, such as sports (Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird), literature ( Virginia Woolf and Audre Lorde) or politics (Ángeles Álvarez and Sandi Toksvig) for giving visibility through their speakers in those much-needed contexts.

We hope they continue to do so and that diversity is always celebrated with empathy and respect.

Sign our list and long live the LGBT+ community!