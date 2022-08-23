the 50 series and films withdrawn from its catalog

hbo max is showing two very different faces in recent days. On the one hand we have the most ambitious facet of him, the one he has shown off this week with the world premiere of the house of the dragon. And on the other, its less glamorous side, marked by the recent removal of fifty titles from its catalog.







The platform, then, seems to live in a contradiction. One in which he shows off his strength with the first and long-awaited spin-off of Game of Thrones, while her business situation forces her to get rid of past productions, some of them only a few months old. The latter responds to the purchase of WarnerMedia, parent company of HBO Max, by Discovery, which will lead to the creation of a new joint platform in the medium-long term. And, therefore, in the umpteenth restructuring of the landscape of the streaming.

But until then we have a new conglomerate, Warner Bros Discovery, which among its first far-reaching decisions has proposed to save 3,000 million dollars during the first two years after the merger agreement between the two companies. Based on this objective, the closure of CNN+ barely a month after its launch, the suspension of all fiction production of the channels TBS and TNTthe cessation of production of HBO Max in the bulk of Europe and, of course, the elimination of certain titles in the platform’s catalog.

The first to fall out of favor were European series like the Swedish Lustthe hungarian The Informant and the danish Kamikaze, which in their day were among the first WarnerMedia Max Originals in the old continent. Later they have been disappearing more, among them Spanish as Foodie Love, no news Y By H By Bas we already collected at the beginning of July.

Now, more than a month has passed, the HBO Max catalog continues to add casualties while awaiting its great future bets, which it is already announcing with great fanfare and among which is the adaptation of the video game The Last of Us and, facing the new platform with Discovery, a series on Harry Potter.

The series and movies that have disappeared from HBO Max

High-profile productions that contrast with the lesser relevance of the titles already removed from HBO Max, because when it comes to withdrawing series and movies to reduce taxes, the platform has opted for those that were among the least consumed by users. Even so, we find productions that once made people talk, as shown in the list published by Variety. For example, Campingthe series that Lena Dunham made for HBO after Girls; Vinyl, the ambitious series that Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese and Terence Winter created in 2016 about the music industry of the 70s; Y Runthe fiction produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge after the success of fleabag.

We speak, therefore, of series of little success that were canceled with their first season, but that in their day were great bets of HBO. Like pickled in time, the first film distributed by HBO Max, which has also disappeared from the catalog. Same path followed by the last two Anne Hathaway films: The witchesproduced by Warner Bros in 2020, and confinedreleased by HBO Max the following year, as collected by the aforementioned medium a few days ago.

Now, the same portal reports that HBO Max has removed nearly 200 chapters from Sesame Street in the United States, which makes the mythical children’s space the latest victim of a purge that could go further in the near future.

At the moment, you are the 50 series and movies that have disappeared completely from the platform catalog, alphabetically arranged:

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max Original) About Last Night (HBO Max Original) Aquaman: King of Atlantis (HBO Max Original) Sesame Street Camping (HBO Original) Charm City Kings (Warner Bros. Movie) Close Enough (HBO Max Original) Homebound (Warner Bros. Movie) Detention Adventure (Acquired title) Dodo (Cartoon Network) Ellen’s Next Great Designer (HBO Max Original) Elliott From Earth (Cartoon Network) Pickled in Time (First HBO Max Original Movie) Esme & Roy (HBO Max Original) Foodie Love (HBO Max Spain Original) Generation (HBO Max Original) Generation Hustle (HBO Max Original) Infinity Train (HBO Max Original) The Witches (Warner Bros Movie) “Little Ellen” (HBO Max Original) Make It Big, Make It Small (Acquired title) Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network) Messy Goes to Okido (Acquired title) Mia’s Magic Playground (Acquired title) Mighty Magiswords (Cartoon Network) Moonshot (Warner Bros. Movie) Mrs. Fletcher (HBO Original) My Dinner with Herve (HBO Original) My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max Original) Odo (HBO Max Original) OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes (Cartoon Network) Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Acquired title) By H or by B (HBO Spain Original) Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness (HBO Max Original) Run (HBO Original) Share (HBO Original) No news (HBO Max Spain Original) Squish (Acquired title) Summer Camp Island (HBO Max Original) Superintelligence (Warner Bros. Movie) The Fungies! (HBO Max Original) The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max Original) Theodosia (HBO Max Original) The Ollie & Moon Show (Acquired title) The Runaway Bunny (HBO Max Original) Tig n’ Seek (HBO Max Original) Uncle Grandpa (Cartoon Network) Victor and Valentino (Cartoon Network) Vinyl (HBO Original) Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs (HBO Max Original)

Plans with the new Warner Bros. Discovery platform

At the moment, great details of the future Warner Bros. Discovery platform have not been revealed, but the intentions of the CEO of the new company, David Zaslav, have. These go through launching the new OTT during the summer of 2023 in the United States, in the fall of that same in Latin America and at the beginning of 2024 in Europe. Nothing is known about the price either, except that the company is working on the idea of ​​offering a cheaper subscription, even free, in exchange for adsthe same thing that Netflix is ​​going to implement next year.

In terms of content, the priority will be the production of films for their theatrical release, where one of the objectives is to convert the DC brand into what Marvel is today at the cinematographic level. This firm commitment to cinema would, a priori, leave the series in the background. Furthermore, the animation and children’s content would seemingly fall into irrelevance. A very drastic decision if we take into account that Warner Bros is the company of the legendary Looney Tunes.