The 512 GB version comes with a spectacular ultra-portable case – FayerWayer

Valve’s Steam Deck comes in three different models, the 64GB which is the cheapest version ($399), the intermediate 256GB which costs $529, and the most expensive, 512GB, the most sought after for $649 and that includes a spectacular ultraportable case as a gift.

Choosing which model of the portable console to buy depends on two factors: storage capacity and price. Both aspects go hand in hand due to the values ​​of the device and buyers make a decision taking these points into account. Nevertheless, the 512GB includes this case that can make gamers think.

As The Verge explains on its website, This case features a hard shell with a soft, velvety interior and a molded shape so your gear sits inside and won’t bounce around while closed in your case..

512GB Steam Deck Case (Ash Parrish/The Verge)

Insider Ash Parrish highlighted, to everyone’s surprise, the zippers or closures of the case: “They are special, a good safety feature”.

“The double zippers have interlocking holes that could easily accommodate a luggage lock. It won’t stop a certain person from getting in, but if you have small children or nosy roommates that you want to keep away from your Steam Deck, the zipper’s interlocking design gives you that option.”, he explained.

512GB Steam Deck Case (Ash Parrish/The Verge)

The 512GB Steam Deck case, in addition to the handles, features an elastic band that runs down the back.

512GB Steam Deck Case (Ash Parrish/The Verge)

In this regard, it appears to be a handheld victory over its direct rival, the Nintendo Switch, as this ultra-portable case makes it easy to transport the Steam Deck wherever you go and without needing to keep it in a larger backpack. There are unique bags and cases for the Switch, but they aren’t as convenient as the one for Valve’s console.

If you are thinking of buying the Steam Deck, which is not so easy due to demand and production levels, think carefully about which model you will choose, because this case that includes the most expensive version can convince you to make the investment, in addition to the impressive features and specifications of the handheld console.

512GB Steam Deck Case (Ash Parrish/The Verge)

Features and specifications

The device it has an AMD Zen 2 processor, along with 16 GB of RAM, an AMD RDNA 2 GPU and between 64GB and 512GB of internal storage, depending on which model you get.

While the 7-inch screen (1280 x 800 pixels) barely has a resolution higher than HD, connected to a TV or monitor it’s capable of displaying graphics in 4K at 120fps or 8K at 60fps.

Other specifications are: