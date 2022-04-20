The 512 GB version comes with a spectacular ultra-portable case – FayerWayer

Technology

Valve’s Steam Deck comes in three different models, the 64GB which is the cheapest version ($399), the intermediate 256GB which costs $529, and the most expensive, 512GB, the most sought after for $649 and that includes a spectacular ultraportable case as a gift.

Choosing which model of the portable console to buy depends on two factors: storage capacity and price. Both aspects go hand in hand due to the values ​​of the device and buyers make a decision taking these points into account. Nevertheless, the 512GB includes this case that can make gamers think.

