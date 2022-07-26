The 55 haircuts 2022 that feel the best (sorted by type)

Many times the body cries out for a haircut. Doubts between cutting to the chase, resorting to medium hair or letting your hair grow to show off that XXL hair you’ve always dreamed of. Not to mention how to style it: Do you leave it straight? Are you betting on natural waves? Do you leave your curls natural? Ugh, the subject is not as easy as it seems.

You must find the style that best suits you according to the shape of your face, your age, the way you are… Hitting the spot and finding a style that flatters us can help us to be captivating both inside and out.

Look for what you look for, in this special haircuts 2022 you will find it We have made a collection of cuts that are most popular this season. It is impossible to fail, none are missing. There are the best options for short hair and long hair, for straight hair and curly hair, layered haircuts, ideas for all ages, the cuts that suit you best depending on the shape of your face… Ideas are not even lacking for the boys in the house! Both the great and the older can be inspired by this complete selection.

Read on and discover the best haircuts!