The 599 studs that threaten Trump | International

No US president has been charged with crimes after leaving office. Richard Nixon had all the ballots for the Watergate case, the outbreak of which has just been 50 years old, but Gerald Ford, his successor, pre-emptively pardoned him, in an unpopular decision that contributed to his losing the 1976 election against Jimmy Carter. Now, the judicial fence is tightening against Donald Trump. The evidence against him is abundant. A 38-page statement or affidavit has served to justify a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach. The judge published it this Friday along with other documents with 599 lines crossed out. The information that it reveals and, above all, the one that it hides, threatens to bring the former president before a court for various possible crimes.

On the afternoon of August 8, when Trump revealed that his mansion was being searched by the FBI, he wildly compared that entry to the assault on the Democratic offices of Watergate. Another August 8 at the same time, but 48 years ago, Nixon finalized the speech with which he announced his resignation after being cornered.

Nixon’s reluctance to release incriminating documents and recordings of conversations was precisely what later led to the passage of the 1978 Presidential Records Act, which declares all documents, reports, photographs, notes, and other records that the president handles in the exercise of his office; obliges him to preserve and guard them and deliver them to the National Archives upon termination.

Trump never paid much attention to that norm, which is at the origin of this case. During his presidency, it is said that he tore up papers that his collaborators were collecting and recomposing with adhesive tape. It has also been reported that he flushed some of his notes down the White House toilet to dispose of them. When Trump stepped down in January 2021 in a stormy transition of power, he took dozens of boxes of presidential documents to his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

That led to a tug-of-war with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA or the National Archives), which asked him to deliver those documents as early as May 2021, according to the statement. A former president who broke the law to the bullfighter was an embarrassing situation, but in itself the presidential registration law is not a criminal law, breaching it as such is not a crime and NARA had to arm itself with patience to claim what belonged . The National Archives warned that they would alert Congress or the Justice Department of the situation and Trump finally agreed to deliver 15 boxes, which were received by the Archives on January 18 of this year.

classified documents

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Archives confirmed at the beginning of the year through a statement that the returned documentation included papers that had been torn by the former president, some of which were glued and others only pieces remained. The surprise was that, when examining those boxes, there were “a lot of classified documents”, some without a folder and mixed with other documents, as reported to the Department of Justice on February 9. NARA also reported in a letter to Congress that it had identified classified national security information in the boxes. Trump’s political action committee replied that the Archives had “found” nothing, that they had simply received what they had asked for in a process he called “ordinary and routine.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (the FBI) ​​analyzed the boxes in detail between May 16 and 18. In them there were 184 classified documents, of which 67 were marked as confidential; 92 as secret, and 25 as top secret, including some with additional markings indicating highly restricted content or information about clandestine intelligence sources, the report has now revealed.

The FBI investigated and concluded that Trump had not turned over all the documents. The details of that investigation are crossed out in the report, but it is mentioned that they include a “significant number of civilian witnesses.” There was also surveillance on the ground and a requirement to seize Mar-a-Lago’s security camera recordings. That first led to a request that Trump hand over all the documents he still had in his possession, but being disregarded, the FBI decided to apply to search Mar-a-Lago.

“There is probable cause to believe that other documents containing classified National Defense Information or that are presidential documents subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the facility. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found,” said the FBI special agent who signed the affidavit requesting the search warrant.

EN ESPAÑOL

Secret Service agents, at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida mansion, the day after the search. Damon Higgins (AP)

The search warrant and the inventory of seized assets, published two weeks ago, revealed that Trump is being investigated for three possible crimes: obstruction of justice, concealment, willful removal or mutilation of public documents and violations of the espionage law, apparently for withholding national security documents. They are crimes punishable by a fine or prison sentences. In the search they seized 11 sets of confidential documents. One set of them is classified as “top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information”; another four series are of documents considered “top secret”, three sets are of secret documents and another three are confidential. The list did not offer details of what subjects those classified documents dealt with.

The cross marks on the affidavit correspond to five types of information. The first, “protect the safety of multiple civilian witnesses,” says a Justice Department document that explains the reasons for hiding parts of the document. “If witnesses’ identities are exposed, they could be subject to harm such as retaliation, intimidation or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety. As the Court has already appreciated, these concerns are not hypothetical in this case”, he argues.

Second, preserve the case: “The affidavit is packed with additional details that would provide a roadmap for anyone seeking to obstruct the investigation.” A worrying phrase for Trump. Third and fourth, information about the grand jury and about the agents investigating the case. And, finally, information about third parties “that could harm the interests of privacy and reputation of these people if disclosed.” The document gives examples, but they are also crossed out.

Trump maintains that it is all about a “witch hunt”, an action of “pirates and thugs” for political purposes. Together with his lawyers, he has shot in all directions to defend himself. On the one hand, he said that he took the documents “without knowing it”. On the other, he suggested that they were “planting” evidence on him. Then he argued that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had in his possession millions of documents from his presidency in Chicago, which led to a resounding denial from the National Archives. His lawyers have also said that the presidential records law is not criminal in nature and, therefore, does not include crimes that could justify a search. That is true, but the crimes being investigated do not correspond to that law.

Biden’s taunts

To varying degrees, they have tried another shaky line of defense. His lawyers noted in a letter that the president had the power to declassify any document (without claiming that he had declassified them). Trump later said on his social network that “everything is declassified”, without providing any justification for it, in what seemed like a supervening justification. President Biden, who until now has tried not to comment on the matter, could not contain himself this Friday and mocked that excuse, paraphrasing Trump: “Well, I just want it to be known that I have declassified everything in the world. I’m the president and I can do it…’ Come on. Everything declassified? ”, He said to questions from journalists.

Headquarters of the South Florida courthouse, in West Palm Beach, that handles the Trump papers case.

CHANDAN KHANNA (AFP)

Not only is the defense not very credible, having so much top secret information, but it would not free him from the crime. In a footnote on page 22 of the statement, the federal FBI agent highlights that the espionage law does not refer to classified documents but to “information related to national defense.” And what is worse, if Trump says that he had declassified the documents, it is an implicit acknowledgment that he knew that he had them, which weakens the line of defense that he was not aware of it. In fact, in a request before another Florida judge that Trump’s lawyers asked this Friday to take action on the matter, it is said again that Trump had the power to declassify the documents, but they avoid saying that he has done so.

In that brief, Trump’s lawyers complain that the published version “provides almost no information that would allow the plaintiff to understand why the search took place or what was taken from his home.” “The few lines that are not crossed out raise more questions than answers,” they add.

An unanswered question is why Trump has repeatedly resisted handing over the documents. Even admitting that he took them without realizing it, it is not understood why he kept them after months of requests and requests, putting himself in such a compromising situation. It is also not known whether the suspicions of obstruction of justice, the crime with the highest penalty of those under investigation, are based only on that resistance or if there is additional evidence in this regard.

But the big question, right now, is whether Attorney General Merrick Garland will take the step of pressing charges against Trump. Garland, in his only appearance on the case, already said that decisions such as the registry “are not taken lightly.” But while the evidence of crime seems solid, filing charges is a qualitatively different and even more explosive step than the one that has already further polarized the country and fueled worrying civil-war rhetoric. Trump can even politically capitalize on the accusation, presenting himself as a martyr, for the 2024 presidential elections, which adds more complexity to the matter. And the risk of revenge attempts in future power transitions is not negligible either.

Alan Dershowitz, Trump’s former lawyer, said Friday on the conservative Fox network that “there is enough evidence to impeach Trump.” “But, in my opinion, Trump will not be impeached because the tests do not pass what I call the Nixon-Clinton standards,” added the now Harvard Law Professor Emeritus, referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the use of a personal email account in their functions. “The Nixon standard is that the case has to be so overwhelmingly strong that even Republicans support it. And the Clinton standard is, why is this case more serious than Clinton’s, where there was no criminal prosecution?” Dershowitz clarified that this opinion is based on what has been known so far: “Once it is not crossed out, we may have to change our mind.”

In parallel, among Trump’s multiple judicial fronts, the Department of Justice is investigating his responsibility in the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 and in his pressure to subvert the electoral result after the November 2020 elections, particularly in Georgia, where the case advances with more solid indications. Time will tell if Trump’s judicial future is as black as the cross-hatches on the affidavit.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.