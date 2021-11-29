The 5G network costs too much. European operators ask that Big Tech also put the money: “Only in this way is it sustainable”

The development of 5G networks in Europe has very high costs. Therefore, the CEOs of the main operators, including Vodafone, Swisscom, Telefonica and Orange, have sent a letter to the European Union requesting that the large US technology companies contribute to the costs necessary for the development of network coverage, above which the services, such as Netflix, Facebook and YouTube, are provided.

The letter does not directly mention any names, but the references are clear: “A large and increasingly large part of the traffic on the network is generated and monetized by large technological platforms, but they require a large and continuous investment in the network and planning by the telecommunications sector.“reads an extract from the letter published by Reuters.

The current development model is defined as sustainable only if “large technological platforms contribute equally to the costs for the network“. The costs requested by individual governments for the sale of frequencies that operators can use for their 5G network are also criticized. In Italy, Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WindTre paid the state over € 6.5 billion in 2018.

Furthermore, in the note sent to the European Union, the operators indicated that the desire to eliminate costs for international calls between member countries “will remove € 2 billion from the sector over four years, which equates to 2.5% of the industry’s annual investment capacity in mobile infrastructure“.

The letter was signed by the managing directors of Telefonia, Orange, KPN, BT Group, Telekom Austria, Vivacom, Proximus, Telenor, Altice Portugal, Telia Companya, Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom and Vodafone.