Business

The 5G network costs too much. European operators ask that Big Tech also put the money: “Only in this way is it sustainable”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman34 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

The development of 5G networks in Europe has very high costs. Therefore, the CEOs of the main operators, including Vodafone, Swisscom, Telefonica and Orange, have sent a letter to the European Union requesting that the large US technology companies contribute to the costs necessary for the development of network coverage, above which the services, such as Netflix, Facebook and YouTube, are provided.

The letter does not directly mention any names, but the references are clear: “A large and increasingly large part of the traffic on the network is generated and monetized by large technological platforms, but they require a large and continuous investment in the network and planning by the telecommunications sector.“reads an extract from the letter published by Reuters.

The current development model is defined as sustainable only if “large technological platforms contribute equally to the costs for the network“. The costs requested by individual governments for the sale of frequencies that operators can use for their 5G network are also criticized. In Italy, Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WindTre paid the state over € 6.5 billion in 2018.

Furthermore, in the note sent to the European Union, the operators indicated that the desire to eliminate costs for international calls between member countries “will remove € 2 billion from the sector over four years, which equates to 2.5% of the industry’s annual investment capacity in mobile infrastructure“.

The letter was signed by the managing directors of Telefonia, Orange, KPN, BT Group, Telekom Austria, Vivacom, Proximus, Telenor, Altice Portugal, Telia Companya, Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom and Vodafone.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman34 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Credit transfer and home bonus compliance visa, Revenue faq – idealista / news

5 days ago

how many more do you pay, the figures of the sting – Libero Quotidiano

4 weeks ago

How to pay cash on Amazon

4 weeks ago

Enel: 9-month revenues up by 17%, will distribute interim dividend

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button