The 6 best beauty pageant series and movies that you can watch on streaming platforms | Entertainment Cinema and Series

It is not very common for a series or movie to have a beauty pageant as its main setting; however, the following ones stand out for having great humor, unique plots and the search for trust.
Little Miss Sunshine (Star+)
To do so, they will have to take a trip in a van to the state of California, but on the way, they will face some personal problems that, after being solved, will be of great help to support little Olive, who is more than sure of getting what she wants. was proposed.
Actress Sandra Bullock became very famous for her participation in this film where she plays Gracie Hart, a tomboyish police officer who is forced to enter a national beauty pageant to prevent a group of terrorists from planting a bomb in the event.
The personality of the protagonist collides with that of the contestants of the contest, which shows scenes full of comedy, although she tries to leave her rude police attitude aside.
Miss 89 (Prime Video)
With a darker approach, this series was released, which takes place within the most famous beauty pageant in Mexico in the eighties.
Although the contestants have dreams of winning and being famous, they soon realize that the event has a secret, as the women are subjected to a network of prostitution and slavery, which becomes their worst nightmare.
Willowdean is a teenager who suffers day by day being judged for her looks, but also for being the daughter of a former beauty queen and not meeting the expectations that are expected of her.
As an act of rebellion, she signs up for her city’s beauty pageant to try to ridicule her mother, who is the main organizer of the event.
You will soon realize that your action encourages other people to believe in themselves and at the same time, you will gain the confidence you need to be happy regardless of the opinion of others.
Miss Juneteenth (Amazon Prime)
A former beauty queen named Turquoise has a dream of preparing her daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant in hopes that she doesn’t make the same mistakes she did in the past and secure her future.
The young contestant decides to enter because the winner, in addition to gaining fame locally, will also receive a full scholarship at a prestigious school, but along the way some financial and emotional problems begin to arise in each of the characters.
The Mexican film that features the performances of Maya Zapata, Ana Layevska and Julio Bracho, follows women from different social strata who seek to be television stars.
In the style of beauty pageants, a national competition is held where each of the participants must stand out to achieve their goal; however, this event begins to generate friction between them and in their personal lives.