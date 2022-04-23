The 6 best exercises to avoid sagging after 40

To begin with, you should know that flaccidity can be skin or muscle and, believe it, if you don’t take care of yourself, you begin to notice its presence. from 35, which means that at 40 you will be able to perfectly differentiate the well-known bat wings, the sagging gut or the inner face of the thighs like a jelly cake. To make your body compact you must take a series of that are going to multiply your strength and body energy exponentially. In other words, if what moved you to worry about your body was the general sagging of your body, what is going to hook you is the energy charge that this set-up will bring you.

what is flaccidity and how does it appear

Although most are concerned about sagging skin, muscular skin also exists. It is that general lack of tone and firmness that appears, mainly, due to the lack of physical exercise, although it can also be related to certain episodes such as postpartum, immobilization or a drastic and rapid change in weight. In the skin, it is the collagen loss and elastin that causes a dispersion of the tissues. Its structure loses sustenance and elasticity, creating ideal spaces for the accumulation of fat.

How to prevent body sagging

There are many factors that can affect the appearance of flaccidity and its development, so if we want to avoid it we must attack all possible fronts. Although we cannot control all hormonal changes that happen in our body, it is important not to collaborate in increasing them, also with the feeding. Taking care of your menu should be one of the main focuses on which you should set your goal, starting with an organized shopping list in which ultra-processed products are not present, since they increase the accumulation of fat. If you should have very present antioxidant foods such as citrus and proteins.

Two other essential guidelines to prevent and combat flaccidity are to maintain a good hydration and avoid the sun exposure, because with both we will be avoiding the loss of natural collagen in the skin. And, of course, exercise. Without it, the muscle deteriorates, as does the skin that covers it. If you don’t want flaccidity to flood your body, you’re going to have to make an effort because disciplines and training that work on strength and resistance will be your only option.

six exercises that work against flaccidity

The areas of the body where flaccidity is most accentuated in women are the arms, the belly and the inner face of the thighs. Thinking about specific exercises for each zone, what you should keep in mind is that the more resistance and strength you add, the further you will advance in anticipation and fight against flaccidity. So whenever you can add weights to the exercises and seek to knock down your threshold of resistance with each series.