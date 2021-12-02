The 6 best gambling movies ⋆ News

Posted on: 02-12-2021 10:12

Il Colpo (1999) – Analysis of a robbery

The film launched the career of Clive Owen, the actor who plays the main character of the story, Jack. “Il Colpo” represents the vicissitudes of an aspiring writer who starts working as a croupier just to earn a living.

The world of gambling becomes the central theme of Jack’s life, which unleashes a series of lies that lead him to plan a robbery in the casino where he himself works. If you like to get into character psychology, Il Colpo is probably the movie you are looking for!

Molly’s Game (2017) – Based on a true story

Olympic skier Molly Bloom sees her competitive sports career swept away by a bad accident. This brings her into the world of gambling.

Molly starts organizing tournaments for the millionaire boss, but ends up becoming the own organizer of such events.

The story begins to fall apart as the authorities begin to step in and Molly is prosecuted for organizing illegal gambling events.

A suspenseful story that will keep you hooked on the screen.

21 (2008)

Based on a true story, the film traces the adventures of the blackjack team of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), one of America’s most prestigious universities, which breaks through every weekend in Las Vegas.

Led by Professor Ben (Kevin Spacey), the group of brilliant math students use illegal techniques such as card counting to repeatedly win against Las Vegas casinos.

As is often the case, things start to go wrong when the group begins to have a mix of bad luck, egomania and attention from the casino fraud guards.

The Gambler (2014)

Directed by Rupert Wyatt and starring Mark Wahlberg is the remake of the film $ 40,000 not to die (The Gambler) from 1974.

Jim (Mark Wahlberg) is a professor, with the habit of blackjack as a hobby. The protagonist, of course, begins to bet big and ends up contracting a debt towards some criminals after a particularly unfortunate blackjack session.

Jim uses the rest of the film to try to get himself out of trouble: it will all be decided by a single and super-adrenaline-pumping spin of roulette.

The player’s mentality is truly masterfully represented in this masterpiece.

The Player (1998)

Considered by many to be the best poker movie of all time.

The film sees Matt Damon impersonate a young New Yorker, Mike McDermott, who pays for his law studies thanks to his skill in the game of poker.

The opening scenes of the film see the young man engaged in a poker session against a feared loan shark of Russian origin. Unfortunately for him, Mike loses all the money he had previously made, draining his coffers.

He vows to quit poker and does so for a while.

Poker friend Worm’s release from prison makes Mike retrace his steps, bringing him back to play again.

Mike and Worm still make the mistake of taking on the worst characters, like the Russian Teddy KGB.

The protagonist is forced to correct his friend’s mistakes, entering a vicious circle of problems.

The player is the perfect movie for lovers of card games in general and otherwise. The film, in fact, also seems to be appreciated by the general public, due to the brilliant actors and the engaging power of the story in its entirety.

Casino (1995)

The best gambling movie ever made.

Directed by maestro Martin Scorsese, Casino is a film that shows the real Las Vegas to the general public, the real city of sin.

The stellar cast is represented by Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci.

Bob De Niro is the main character, Ace, a hired by the Chicago mafia to oversee the daily operations at Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas. The secondary characters are Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone, as Ginger, an ex-prostitute swindler who the protagonist marries and with whom he has a daughter.

The film gives a very clear idea of ​​the Las Vegas of the 70s and offers the possibility of understanding the intrigues and subterfuges that lay under the city of sin.

What can I say, a true masterpiece!

Conclusion

