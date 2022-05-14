The 6 best games in the Need for Speed ​​saga to drive while you wait for the recently announced

With the announcement that Codemasters and Criterion, the racing game dream team, are already working on a new Need for Speed, you may want to try the best games of the series to find out if they are for you, or to take off the overalls of the coolest races.

How is a franchise that arrives almost 30 deliveries, It is normal to get lost reviewing its catalog. Between more recent titles and legendary games, there is a lot to choose from, so I am going to cover several stages of the saga to give you what, in my opinion, are the 6 best games to get you started in these circuits.

Best games in the Need for Speed ​​series

Need for Speed ​​Underground 2

Platform: PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox and PC.

The pinnacle of tuning, Underground 2 perfected its predecessor’s winning formula and brought brutal car customization along with some very satisfying races and tests. If you add to this a perfect soundtrack full of popular songs of the time, you are going to be left with an amazing experience.





Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted (2005)

Platform: PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox 360 and PC.

eye! Do not confuse it with its 2012 version. Most Wanted is another of the most beloved games in the franchise, people have praised its controls for this one, its finely spun open world and how much police chases bring to racing. All this has made Most Wanted become one of the highest rated Need for Speed ​​games in history.





Need for Speed ​​Carbon

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

Carbon, one of the things that has been most positively commented on is the depth of gameplay. In addition to this, the customization that you can use is another of its key elements, as is the presentation of its history. Again, this is one of the most loved titles by fans.





Need for Speed ​​Shift 2: Unleashed

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC.

The Shift saga was a change from Most Wanted and Carbon, focusing heavily on their racing systems and pushing the player more and more towards a constant challenge to conquer the tracks, and Shift 2 is the maximum exponent of that. Despite not being a simulator, it is a perfect example of what can be achieved by being ambitious with the genre.





Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

The frenetic nature of its races and the enormous amount of content that it has made Hot Pursuit an almost instant classic. A very safe bet as the first game in the saga if what you want is to check all the potential of what it can offer you. Its remastering also makes it very easy to access it today.





Need for Speed ​​Heat

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Despite not having a standout story, Heat is focused on putting a lot of emphasis on customization, as well as bringing gameplay that feels great. The patches that Electronic Arts has been releasing since its launch have improved its progression systemand the large number of cars it has will keep you busy for a long time.