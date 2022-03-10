The 6 biggest surprises that the Disney + Marvel series have left us

Disney+’s Marvel Series Are Expanding The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The series Marvel from Disney+ that expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe they have been a complete success. Scarlet Witch and Vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, Loki and Hawkeye they have left us several surprises that connect with past films and leave us with unknowns that will be resolved in other products of the UCM.

For all this and before the premiere of moon knightthe next in the series Marvel on Disney+ in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, We wanted to highlight the moments that have surprised us the most from all these series.

Best moments of the MCU Marvel series

The zombie chapter of What If…?

Despite the success of his comic book counterpart, fans thought it unlikely that the story of Marvel Zombies will adapt to some of the series Marvel the UCM. Fortunately, the lack of control of the first animated series of the UCM, What If…?provided the perfect platform for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to transform into zombies.

The Captain America, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange they were victims of the plague that devastated humanity. Fortunately, a team of surviving heroes, including spider-man and a Ant Man decapitated, they set off in search of a cure. They found her? That may be a question for the second season.

Loki’s variants

While fans expected Loki variants to appear (Tom Hiddleston) in the series, I don’t think anyone expected to get so many variants. Of course, Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) it was the one that attracted the most attention but it was not the only variant that stood out in this series.

We also saw a classic loki (Richard E. Grant), with an outfit very similar to the one we saw in his first appearance in the comics and that he survived his encounter with Thanos. kid loki (jack veal) and possibly the most notable variant of the brother of Thor: crocodile loki.

The return of the Kingpin in Hawkeye

Throughout the entire series of Hawk Eye it was rumored with the appearance of another villain. As is often the case with series Marvel, theories circulated the internet until episode five finally confirmed what we all expected: Vincent D’Onofrio was back as the Kingpin.

D’Onofrio last played the menacing crime lord in the series’ third season. Daredevil from Netflix (which seemed to have been forgotten by the UCM in recent years). However, it seems to indicate that D’Onofrio and some characters in Netflix they would have a future in future series Marvel or movies after all.

The evil Doctor Strange from What If…?

The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought with it many surprises, but none more significant than the return of the Evil Doctor Strange. Although a producer of the film said that it was not the same but that they will try to replicate some plots seen in the series, this iteration of Doctor Strange went mad with pain after spending countless days trying and failing to stop Christine (Rachel McAdams) die

The Return of Mercury in Scarlet Witch and Vision

We were all shocked when Mercury arrived at the door of Wanda just to be played by Evan Peterswho played the famous character in the films of X Men from Fox. While fans were excited at the idea of ​​more mutants coming to the UCMit was eventually revealed that Peter was simply a Westview resident under a spell. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Kang the Conqueror, the next great Marvel villain

With Thanos turned to dust after the snap of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) on avengers:endgame, fans have been waiting for the next great villain of the UCM. Even though Marvel revealed that this new villain would be Kang the Conqueror, not many people expected him to make his first appearance in one of the series Marvel. He Who Remains created the TVA to ensure that the sacred timeline remained intact, protecting reality as we know it.

His death at the hands of Sylvie meant the collapse of the sacred timeline, creating countless branching timelines and allowing the multiversal chaos we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although it will likely be a different iteration of the character that returns, we can’t wait to see the next appearance of Jonathan Major on Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.