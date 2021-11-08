the 6 foods that cause more canker sores

Although they are not considered a serious health problem, canker sores can be very annoying.

Small, but annoying: the canker sores they are really uncomfortable guests for our mouth. Rounded or more elongated in shape, aphtha is not considered a serious health problem; however, its presence can be really annoying. Accompanied by an inevitable burning when teased with the wrong foods, the presence of this unpleasant and tedious ulcer can be really annoying. Let’s find out together 6 foods to avoid to make this small oral inconvenience disappear in a short time.

Canker sores alarm: 6 foods to avoid to heal faster

hard cheeses: parmesan, pecorino; all hard cheeses are foods best known for causing canker sores. The risk is greater if you are in severe periods of stress or fatigue. Better to consume soft alternatives such as Camembert, ricotta or stracchino to avoid the development of this annoying inconvenience inside our oral cavity.

parmesan, pecorino; all hard cheeses are foods best known for causing canker sores. The risk is greater if you are in severe periods of stress or fatigue. Better to consume soft alternatives such as Camembert, ricotta or stracchino to avoid the development of this annoying inconvenience inside our oral cavity. oil seeds: walnuts, almonds; even oilseeds can be at the origin of an outbreak of canker sores in our mouth. To enjoy their nutritional properties in complete safety, just peel them and leave them in water for at least 30 minutes.

walnuts, almonds; even oilseeds can be at the origin of an outbreak of canker sores in our mouth. To enjoy their nutritional properties in complete safety, just peel them and leave them in water for at least 30 minutes. acidic foods: some acidic foods such as pineapple or kiwi can promote the appearance of ulcers in the oral cavity. It is also better to avoid citrus fruits and lemon in case of canker sores.

some acidic foods such as pineapple or kiwi can promote the appearance of ulcers in the oral cavity. It is also better to avoid citrus fruits and lemon in case of canker sores. coffee: If drunk too hot, coffee can aggravate ulcers caused by the rupture of the mucous membrane of the lips or palate.

If drunk too hot, coffee can aggravate ulcers caused by the rupture of the mucous membrane of the lips or palate. gluten: celiac disease can affect the health of the mouth and teeth. People intolerant to gluten are more sensitive to oral diseases, especially canker sores. The latter become chronic in case of aphthous stomatitis.