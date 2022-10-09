The 6 key points about the accident in Bávaro

The tourist transport driver Franklin Nin Pérez is at the door of spending a year in jail serving preventive detention after the fateful accident in bavaro in which three foreigners died out of 51 tourists who went to Saona Island as part of their recreational itinerary in the country. This if the corresponding judge accepts the request that the Public Ministry is making for the tragic case.

Against Nin Pérez, 47, the authorities have requested a year of preventive detention for reckless driving, driving without a seat belt, speeding and also allegedly under the influence of drugsprovoking the death of two Argentines Y a Peruvian.

1. What is the driver accused of in detail?

The accusation, a document to which Listín Diario journalists had access, states that the driver violated regulatory resolution No. 002-2019, issued by the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant), as well as several articles of Law 63-17, on Mobility, Land Transportation, Traffic and Road Safety, dated February 21, 2017. These are:

• Article 220, on reckless or careless driving: “People who drive a vehicle recklessly, defying or affecting the rights and safety of other people or property, will be sanctioned with a fine equivalent to two (2) to five (5) salaries minimums that prevail in the centralized public sector, without prejudice to the civil and criminal sanctions that may correspond, and the reduction of points in the license determined by the regulations.

• 231-1, Prohibitions: “It is forbidden for drivers of motor vehicles: 1) To drive a motor vehicle or transport passengers in a vehicle without the use of the corresponding seat belt”.

• 235-1, Twist: “The turn on a public road must be preceded by a gradual reduction in speed and with the following precautions: 1) To the right. Drivers attempting to turn right they should turn on the turn signal at a distance of no less than fifty (50) meters and stay in the right lane before reaching the edge of the public road to turn”.

• 303-3, Accident causing injury or death: “A curable physical injury or with the impossibility of dedicating himself to his work of more than twenty (20) days but not permanent, the sanction will be from two (2) to three (3) months in prison and a fine of two ( 2) five (5) minimum wages prevailing in the centralized public sector”.

• 303-4, Accident causing injury or death: “A physical damage causing a permanent injury, the sanction will be three (3) months to one (1) year in prison and a fine for an amount of five (5) to ten (10) minimum wages prevailing in the public sector. centralized”.

• 303-5, Accident causing injury or death: The involuntary death of a person or more persons will imply a sanction of one (1) year to three (3) years in prison and a fine in the amount of ten (10) to fifty (50) minimum salaries prevailing in the public sector. centralized.

In the accident there were three deceased women (Valeria Victoria Brovelli, Valeria Paola Medina and Carla Rodríguez) and 46 wounded. Additionally, the Public Ministry awards two aggravated infractions: speeding driving plus, under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Another of the breaches pointed out by prosecutors is the use of tires not suitable for circulation on public roads in the national territory, such as the so-called “smooth tires”, this is stipulated in regulatory resolution No. 002-2019, issued by the Institute National Transit and Land Transport (Intrant).

2. Why one year of preventive detention and not more or less time?

For Franklin Nin Perez preventive detention was requested as a measure of coercion, as stipulated in numeral 7 of article 226 in the Code of Criminal Procedure, for a period of 12 months (one year).

Preventive detention legally has a reasonable time limit of twelve months, in order to prevent it from becoming an early sentence.

The maximum term of preventive detention may be increased to eighteen months, but this is exceptional in two cases: 1) in those declared judicially complex due to the plurality of agents, the high number of defendants or victims, or because they are cases of organized crime; and 2) due to the filing of an appeal by the accused or the Public Ministry, against a sentence of conviction issued by the court of first instance.

3. What else does the Public Ministry request?

The court was also asked to order the provisional seizure of the vehicle, type bus, Volkswagen brand, year 2017, which was driven by the accused at the time of the event.

Similarly, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation requested that the investigation be declared complex, ordering the applicability and legal effects of the provisions contained in articles 369 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

4. Why a request for a declaration of complexity as in the high-profile cases of corruption that the Dominican justice system has seen in the last two years?

The accusatory document indicates that it requests a declaration of complexity protected by the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Procedure for Complex Matters, establishes in article 369 of Title IV, that the declaration of complexity of an investigation It is appropriate when the processing is complex due to the plurality of facts, the high number of defendants or, as is the case, the high number of victims.

In his arguments, the MP adds that the investigation in charge of the investigated is of complex processing because of its high number of victims: 51 citizens of different nationalities and who speak different languages.

“It is therefore that the reason or cause for which the processing of the investigation in charge of the named Franklin Nin Pérez, must be declared as complex and consequently, in relation to it, apply special rules for all its development and knowledge” , cites the document.

5. What does the driver say?

“While driving the vehicle along Bulevar Turística Del Este avenue, in a north-south direction, upon reaching the Domingo Maíz intersection, I see a vehicle slam on the brakes and he crossed me in front of me”, thus begins the statement offered by Franklin Nin Pérez to the Public Ministry.

The man claimed that was forced to dodge a vehicle that he had braked suddenly on the highway, pulling the guide to the right, which caused him to lose control of the bus.

When he lost control of the car, according to the MP’s file, he realized that he was going into the pump “and I pulled the guide further to the right, which caused it to overturn.”

6. When will the hearing be?

The Permanent Attention Court of Higüey would know the request for a coercive measure yesterday, but it was postponed until next Wednesday at 10:00 in the morning, after a request made by the defense of Nin Pérez.

The defendant’s defense requested more time to prepare his means of defense.