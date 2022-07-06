The 6 movies that arrive on Netflix in July and you can not miss

Netflix continues betting on original content and this month of July They have multiple release dates. films that will keep more than one hooked on the screen. An ideal month for fans of romance and action.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between – July 6

Based on the novel by Jennifer E Smith, Hello, goodbye and everything that happened introduces us to a couple of teenagers played by Jordan Fisher Y thalia ryder. Both make a promise to end their relationship before going to college so that each can follow the path that best suits them. But before saying goodbye, the couple will embark on one last date that will make them remember all the moments they lived together. Faced with this situation, they must choose between continuing to bet on their love or abandoning their plans for the future.

Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder star in this romantic movie that promises to make more than one cry.

Dangerous Liaisons – July 8

It is a french movie which poses a modern adaptation of the book of the same name written by Pierre Choderlos of Laclos in 1782. The plot shows us a 17-year-old girl who moves from Paris to the west coast of France where she becomes the victim of a couple who want to humiliate her in public. The film is directed by Rachel Switzerland.

The Sea Beast – July 8

Directed by Chris Williams (Moana), the sea monster It takes us into the story of a monster hunter whose life changes when a young woman who dreams of being an adventurer takes refuge on his ship. Both will embark on a journey where they will discover the secrets of sea monsters and will see that these creatures are not as bad as everyone thinks.

Karl Urban provides his voice for the main character.

The film features the voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hathor, jared harris, Marianne Jean Baptiste, dan stevens Y Katy Burke.

Persuasion – July 15

the anticipated Time movie starring dakota johnson arrives in the middle of July and is based on a novel by Jane Austenwriter of other classics such as Pride and Prejudice Y emma. In this adaptation, the actress of Fifty Shades of Grey, puts himself in the shoes of a woman who has the opportunity to live an affair with the man she had loved in her youth. However, with the arrival of a second suitor, she finds herself involved in a love triangle where she must choose between passion and duty to herself and her family.

Persuasion promises a great story for fans of period romances.

The Gray Man – July 22

One of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by the Russo Brothersthe heads behind hits from Marvel What Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. This new action film introduces us to Court Gentry, a mercenary who worked for the CIA and who becomes the target of Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague. And to face him, he must resort to several allies to win this confrontation of spies and assassins.

the unseen agent is starring Ryan Gosling while Chris Evans He puts himself in the shoes of the villain. In addition, they complete the cast Anne of Arms, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Pageamong others.

Purple Hearts – July 29

To close the month Netflix bet on another romance. Based on the homonymous novel by Tess Wakefield, the film introduces us to Cassie, an aspiring singer who finds herself experiencing various financial problems. To avoid bankruptcy, Cassie decides to marry Luke, an army officer who can save her from this situation. Both involved in a relationship for convenience, they must face the fact that they are truly falling in love.

Purple Hearts is starring sophia carson Y Nicholas Galitzine. In addition, the film features original music co-written and performed by Carson.

