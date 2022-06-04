The 6 reasons to think Leo Messi is going to pull off a huge 2022/23 season

A situation which forced him to miss the first days of Ligue 1. It could be totally different in the next exercise. The Argentinian striker should resume at the same time as his teammates. Something to start with on your feet and fill up with confidence for the future!

He knows that his team is one of the potential outsiders for the coronation in Qatar. His goal ? Disembark in great shape for the start of the competition. And it starts next November! He could therefore start his season with a bang with PSG.

So this may be his last chance to win the Champions League. He is coming to the end of his contract in June 2023 and could intend to go away from Europe (MLS? Argentina?). He will therefore try to pull out all the stops to help PSG win the first C1 in its history.

In the end, he finished the season with 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. And in Ligue 1, it was especially during the second half of the season that he was able to increase his statistics. What to be very optimistic for the future.

A feeling which was reinforced after its extension until June 2025. It is therefore Kylian Mbappé who should be in the center of the spotlight next season. And that’s not a bad thing for Lionel Messi! The seven-time Ballon d’Or will certainly have less pressure.

And that could change everything! Lionel Messi knows what to expect from the next exercise. He had time to digest his departure from FC Barcelona. And this is a detail that can clearly shake all Ligue 1 defenses.