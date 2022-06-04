The 6 reasons to think Leo Messi is going to pull off a huge 2022/23 season
He had a difficult first season. Lionel Messi has only scored six goals in Ligue 1. A figure far from his usual standards. But here, the Pulga will return to the top in the next fiscal year. And we explain why!
We don’t talk about it much. Lionel Messi had almost no preparation after arriving at Paris Saint-Germain. He joined the club of the tricolor capital just after his coronation in Copa America. He was therefore unable to participate in the summer period with his new teammates.
A situation which forced him to miss the first days of Ligue 1. It could be totally different in the next exercise. The Argentinian striker should resume at the same time as his teammates. Something to start with on your feet and fill up with confidence for the future!
This is a detail that can be important. After his coronation in Copa America last summer, Lionel Messi has only one major trophy to win with his national team: the World Cup. L’Albiceleste was also able to fill up with confidence by recently winning the Finalissima, with a big victory against Italy (3-0).
He knows that his team is one of the potential outsiders for the coronation in Qatar. His goal ? Disembark in great shape for the start of the competition. And it starts next November! He could therefore start his season with a bang with PSG.
He has had success in the Champions League. Lionel Messi has four crowns in the queen of European competitions. However, we have to go back to 2015 to remember his last victory in C1. A wait that becomes interminable for the Pulga. Especially when you know that he will be 35 in a few weeks.
So this may be his last chance to win the Champions League. He is coming to the end of his contract in June 2023 and could intend to go away from Europe (MLS? Argentina?). He will therefore try to pull out all the stops to help PSG win the first C1 in its history.
Parisian fans can be optimistic! Lionel Messi looked much better at the end of the exercise. He scored three goals and delivered an assist during the last five days of Ligue 1. He was also able to afford his first double in the French championship.
In the end, he finished the season with 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. And in Ligue 1, it was especially during the second half of the season that he was able to increase his statistics. What to be very optimistic for the future.
Last season, Lionel Messi landed with star status. We almost forgot that Kylian Mbappé or Neymar were also part of the workforce. Now the situation is different. Certainly, he remains one of the greatest of all time. Kylian Mbappé has however proven, throughout the season, to be the star of this Parisian project.
A feeling which was reinforced after its extension until June 2025. It is therefore Kylian Mbappé who should be in the center of the spotlight next season. And that’s not a bad thing for Lionel Messi! The seven-time Ballon d’Or will certainly have less pressure.
We are talking about a player who played for FC Barcelona from an early age. Lionel Messi had never known another club before joining PSG. So it’s no surprise to know that he struggled in his freshman year. Now he knows the club better, his teammates but also the championship.
And that could change everything! Lionel Messi knows what to expect from the next exercise. He had time to digest his departure from FC Barcelona. And this is a detail that can clearly shake all Ligue 1 defenses.