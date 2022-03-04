The 6 recommendations to make safe purchases on the internet and avoid theft

Online shopping. (photo: MuyComputer)

Over the years, buy online or by InternetIt has become one of the most used tools in everyday life..

Infobae made an article where they are mentioned 5 keys to recognize a reliable website. But, Are people responsible when buying online? Do you read carefully that the online store where you want to buy the product is safe and reliable?

To achieve the aforementioned, a series of recommendations must necessarily be met to guarantee the safety of users. For that very reason, Luis Carlos Guerrero, President for Colombia of Lumen Technologies maintains that:

“The e-commerce is growing at a sustained rate, purchase transactions in 3-day periods without VAT during 2021 represented sales of USD $260 million for e-commerce, according to figures from the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE). In this context, The exponential increase in the flow of online transactions will carry with it an increase in the risk of cyber attacks.”

Therefore, for a safer experience when buying online, The expert offers the following tips:

1. Complex passwords are always better

Access passwords should be more complex than just guessable letters and numbers.

“We recommend choosing long sentences with spaces and special characters. In addition, the protection barrier increases if the habit of changing the passwords periodically is incorporated, for which there are applications that help manage them”, said Guerrero.

2. Pay close attention to the ‘incredible’ offers

This season emails with promotions and offers increase, although many of them are false.

To avoid entering a virus-infected link, rapidly spreading an attack, you should not click on emails yourself, otherwise go directly to the home page of the provider, it is best to write the full URL. Experts recommend.

3. Always check the permissions required by each app

This is very necessary when downloading applications, since many require permission to access and control SMS, Bluetooth or photos stored on the device.

4. Maximum protection of your personal data

“All the information we share on social networks, identification data, addresses, tastes and preferences, are of great importance for online stores, and also for cybercriminals,” says Guerrero.

Therefore, the expert suggests enter data only in the required fields and not in the optional fields, in addition to avoiding the association of social networks with online stores, thus preventing this data from being used to answer security questions.

5. Use a private network

Do not ignore the network to which the device is connected. Provide connectivity from your own devices. In the case of purchase requisitions, It must be proven that they are verified by the establishment or brand that distributed the product.

Finally, if you must use free connection options in public spaces, you should use as few as possible, explains Guerrero.

6. Use and update your antivirus program

Virus protection as well as a bug detector malwareit should be used both in the office and on personal devices.

For administrators, “both systems must be installed, updated, and programmed to periodically scan, warn, and ban malicious messages and websites. It is necessary, but not sufficient. Always be careful when browsing the Internet, concludes Guerrero

