The 6 series and movies coming out of Netflix shortly and you can’t miss | Entertainment

The platform with the most users in the world of streaming usually releases series and movies every week. But just as new content enters, so many others leave. In a world run by exploitation rights, to release you have to let go.

In this magazine we bring every Friday the best premieres in the world of streaming, both series What movie. Of course, Netflix has a more than relevant role in these specials. But, as we said before, with each premiere on the platform, a work has to go.

For this reason, just as we always bring what premieres reach Netflix, today we are going to focus on which series and movies are leaving the American platform and never coming back. And this happens with all clients, with HBO and Disney too. It’s an industry thing, not Netflix.

But first, if you are waiting for Netflix to get its rate with advertising, know that we already know the date and price of when it will be launched in Spain.

Returning to the topic at hand, Let’s go with the 6 series and movies that are no longer available on Netflix in the next two weeks. Some of these works barely have a few more days of life on the American platform, so you don’t have much room to see them.

Series and movies leaving Netflix this October and November

the wedding planner : Mathias gets into trouble when his girlfriend finds a wedding planner’s card in his pocket. He is now engaged and his lover will organize the link. This French movie leaves Netflix today October 18, so you’re late.

: Mathias gets into trouble when his girlfriend finds a wedding planner’s card in his pocket. He is now engaged and his lover will organize the link. This French movie leaves Netflix today October 18, so you’re late. Results: After a harsh divorce, a rich but unhappy man begins a strange relationship with the owner of the gym where he works out and an attractive trainer. The movie is pretty bad, but Cobie Smulders comes out and that’s something. It goes out of service on October 21.

After a harsh divorce, a rich but unhappy man begins a strange relationship with the owner of the gym where he works out and an attractive trainer. The movie is pretty bad, but Cobie Smulders comes out and that’s something. It goes out of service on October 21. Doctor John: is a medical drama about a doctor’s ability to diagnose his patients in just 10 seconds. The series has had great international recognition, so it is one that is worthwhile. It leaves Netflix on October 22.

is a medical drama about a doctor’s ability to diagnose his patients in just 10 seconds. The series has had great international recognition, so it is one that is worthwhile. It leaves Netflix on October 22. Hemlock Grove : Secrets are a part of everyday life in the small town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania, where the darkest evils lurk in plain sight. On October 23, it leaves Netflix without looking back and has a 7 on IMDb.

: Secrets are a part of everyday life in the small town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania, where the darkest evils lurk in plain sight. On October 23, it leaves Netflix without looking back and has a 7 on IMDb. Gotham : Long before he was an inspector, rookie cop James Gordon takes on Gotham City’s crime and corruption to avenge the deaths of Bruce Wayne’s parents. This is the biggest series to leave the service this month, by far. He leaves on October 31.

: Long before he was an inspector, rookie cop James Gordon takes on Gotham City’s crime and corruption to avenge the deaths of Bruce Wayne’s parents. This is the biggest series to leave the service this month, by far. He leaves on October 31. open until dawn: Two thieving brothers on the run to Mexico run into vengeful cops and demons in this original series based on Robert Rodriguez’s cult horror film. The series will leave Netflix on November 2, so you have time.

Although there are many more series and movies that leave Netflix, this is a selection with the 6 most important works that leave the service. You wouldn’t believe how many Korean series we’ve had to filter out.