the 6 titles you can’t miss

The Labrador Retriever is a dog breed originating from the Labrador Peninsula, part of the retriever group and has been bred and bred since the 19th century. These dogs are of medium size, have a good temperament, I’m intelligent, docile, rest assured and I’m very good swimmers thanks to the “webbing” of the legs. They are also excellent actors enough to be chosen as the protagonists of several films. Let’s see which ones.

1 – Snow Buddies. Super puppies in the snow (2008): Five Golden Retriever puppies (Budderball, Rosebud, Buddha, B-Dawg And Mud-Bud) live in Washington with their parents and their owners but they come transported for error in a cold village ofAlaska, Ferntiuktuk. Here they meet Shasta, a Husky puppy who has a dream: to participate and win a sled race on the snow with his owner Adam.

2 – Me & Marley (2008): the beautiful and successful film directed by David Frankel with Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson which is based onnovel of the same name John Grogan’s autobiography. The protagonists, John and Jenny are newly weds and decide to leave Michigan and move to Florida. Here they find work as journalists, but between the two the first ones begin to arise relationship problems. The two think of a child, but frightened John decides to take one Labrador puppy. Marley will upset will upset the lives of the couple.

3 – Labrador (2011): is a genre feature film dramatic made in Denmark. Star and his partner Oskar they decide to visit the woman’s father, the painter Nathan. The latter lives on a’desert island in the ice and has a Labrador dog named Elvira.

4 – White God (2014): it is a Hungarian film, presented in competition in the “Un certain regard” category at Cannes 2014. The protagonist of the film is a beautiful Labrador Hagen.

5 – Qua la paampa – A Dog’s Purpose (2017) – The protagonist of the film directed by Lasse Hallström is a dog or rather its reincarnation: a half-breed puppy in the 1950s he was captured and killed by dog ​​catchers. The spirit of the dog yes reincarnates several times looking for the true meaning of life. Bailey, the first dog, is the Golden Retriever (with red fur then Red) found on a kennel in Arkansas.

6 – Through my eyes (2019) – Directed by Simon Curtis See Milo Ventimiglia And Amanda Seyfried among the protagonists. The film is the film adaptation of the 2008 novel “The art of running in the rain”, written by Garth Stein and tells the story of the golden retriever Enzo. The dog is named in honor of Enzo Ferrari and since he was a puppy he follows his owner Denny Swift in racing world. The dog will stand by the man in all the milestones and crucial moments of his life: the meeting with sweet Eve, the birth of their daughter Zoe, the death of Eve caused by a brain tumor, the legal battle for the custody of daughter against the wishes of Eve’s parents.

