The 6 zodiac signs that can react like Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars

Will Smith belongs to one of the most impulsive signs of the zodiac.

According to astrology, 6 signs could react like Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremonybecause they are known for their impulsiveness and for not thinking things through before acting.

The lead actor from the acclaimed film “King Richard” got up from his seat and walked onto the stage to punch comedian Chris Rock in the facewho had released a joke associated with the alopecia of his wife, Jada Pinkett.

Moments later, Smith returned to the stage after hearing his name as the winner of the Best Actor category and used his speech to justify the aggression that shocked everyone.

This behavior could be presented by signs such as Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius (sign to which Will Smith belongs by the way), Aquarius and PiscesHowever, reacting impulsively could have advantages and disadvantages.

While they have the potential to get out of their seats to punch a colleague in the face after a practical joke, they are also quick to seize opportunities and deftly solve problems. Based on a YourTango review, we share the reasons why these 6 signs may go Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

The sign of those born from March 20 to April 19 is known as the most impulsive of the zodiac. He reacts quickly and regrets it seconds later, because he loves to feel the adrenaline rush and take risks. They don’t stop to think about things too much because they might regret it.

The ruler of those born from May 21 to June 20 is a sign of double personality. He navigates the extremes of caution and spontaneity. He sometimes doesn’t take into account the pros and cons of a situation and makes impromptu decisions. Also, he gets bored easily, so he needs movement in his life.

The ruling sign of those born from September 23 to October 22, where Will Smith is located, does things on impulse because he likes instant gratification. Since he likes to make people happy, he makes decisions based on the well-being of his loved ones, which the actor exemplified.

This ruling fire sign of those born from November 21 to December 21 also makes rash decisions, only when he is confined or limited. They don’t like the feeling of being tied down, so they obey their impulses to “get out” of the situation. He is impatient and that causes him to make impulsive decisions.

The sign from January 20 to February 18 acts fast when making decisions. They tend to start many projects and leave them unfinished. Although it is cold, it can burn when its independence is violated.

The sign of those born from February 19 to March 20 can be irrational, after all, it is dreamy and impetuous. For this reason, he often makes quick decisions that he might regret, although he will not openly admit it.

