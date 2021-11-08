The 65-inch LG NanoCell Smart TV is on offer for Black Friday

With Black Friday just around the corner, and withAmazon Early Black Friday just started, it is already the right time to think about a new television. The discounts they are already many and strong, but some are more tempting than others because they concern extremely successful products. Like the LG NanoCell Smart TV.









LG NanoCell televisions, on the other hand, have been among the most popular on the market for a long time, thanks to a very balanced technical sheet and a price that, despite being high, is the right one: you pay for quality, innovative technologies too.

LG NanoCell Smart TV: technical characteristics

The LG NanoCell 4K range includes Smart TVs of four different diagonals: 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches. All models have the same technical characteristics, which revolve around the LED panel 4K with local dimming, to the processor Quad Core 4K and the operating system WebOS by LG.

Then there is a gem: the “Filmmaker Mode“, That is the mode dedicated to the movies thanks to which many software optimizations of the images are turned off to show the films in their original version, with the lights, colors and shadows shown as the director intended them.

This mode, which is automatically activated with Amazon Prime Video movies and can be activated manually with all the others, is a real LG’s showdown: only the TV screen is really very good, in fact, you can give up the optimizations of the artificial intelligence algorithms without losing quality.

As regards the connections, then, we find 4 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB, WiFi and wired LAN, optical digital audio output and the inevitable Bluetooth.

LG NanoCell Smart TV: the Amazon offer

As already mentioned, LG’s NanoCell Smart TVs are among the most popular in Italy. The reason why Amazon sells them directly (but they are also found at some third-party vendors) and it does so at particularly aggressive prices.

