the 65 “Panasonic 4K is at an all-time low

It is not on discount for the Black Friday anticipated by Amazon, but is still proposed today at a price never seen before: the Panasonic 65HX580, 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV of the prestigious Japanese brand, now costs less than a smartphone of a good standard.









There 65HX580 it is a mid-range model, which is already born with an excellent price / technical characteristics ratio so as to be one of the best in its price range. Connectivity and compatibility with various video formats are also very good, should you want to use the TV media player to play files from the USB stick. There is no shortage, of course, nor the tuner for second generation digital terrestrial DVB-T2, nor the one for the satellite DVB-S2 (complete with a stamp lativù 4K), let alone compatibility with hybrid TV HbbTV. The only real limitation of this TV is the proprietary operating system, but it is a very easy limit to overcome with a cost of a few euros.

Panasonic 65HX580: technical characteristics

There Panasonic 65HX580 Smart TV it is the classic example of a basic but quality model, which focuses entirely on substance and little on marketing. This 4K screen 65-inch is in fact compatible with various formats HDR and also with the Dolby Vision, a much less frequent format in this price range.

The processor is the 4K Studio Color Engine, and does its job offering the viewer images with balanced colors, good brightness and the typical contrast of LED TVs (therefore good, but not at the levels of much more expensive OLEDs). The audio is stereo, 12 + 12 Watts.

On the back of the TV we find 2 doors USB, 1 Ethernet for wired internet connection, RCA analog video input, digital audio output and headphone output and well 4 HDMI ports one of which with ARC (Audio Return Channel: a single remote control for the TV and any external soundbar). Of course there is also WiFi.

The weak point of Panasonic’s XH580 series is the operating system, developed in-house by Panasonic. It is not compatible with all streaming apps (for example the one from DAZN is missing) and does not have a voice assistant. However, given the very low price of this TV, no one forbids us to buy it and add a cheap one right away Android stick or Fire TV to have all the apps we need available and see all the streaming content on the Panasonic 65HX580 big screen.

Panasonic 65HX580: how much does it cost

The price Panasonic 65HX580 is the real reason to choose this 65-inch Smart TV, but we are not referring to the list price that is out of the market today: 799 euros. At this price Panasonic 65HX580 should not be bought, because there are more up-to-date products on the software side.

Everything changes, however, if you buy it on Amazon at the current price of 529 euros: very little for a 65-inch model, of good quality and from a reliable manufacturer like Panasonic.

Panasonic 65HX580 Smart TV – 65-inch model – Panasonic operating system