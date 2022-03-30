The 68 Netflix premieres for April 2022: when Elite season 5 premieres

March leaves and April arrives. Or what is the same: Winter is leaving and spring is coming. Intense little week of transition on Netflix, which eliminates a hundred titles and at the same time announces everything it will bring in April 2022. And the main dish of the month has a well-known name with many fans: Elite.
elite season 5 arrives next week, April 8, in time for the Easter holidays and will supposedly pick up where season four left off, beginning its own mystery – whether or not the ones left out will be solved is unknown, given the outing and characters entrance: The actors Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia enter and Itzan Escamilla and Omar Ayuso, Samuel and Omar leave.
But there is more:
Welcome to Eden: A series with beautiful people in a cast led by Amaia Salamanca, and with a plot that seems like an Instagrammer’s worst nightmare, in which five handsome and attractive influencers go to a mega-exclusive party organized by a drink brand organized in a secret island. What they will experience there will change their lives, and will make them see that paradise is not so beautiful and attractive, if they manage to leave.
Heirs of the Earth, Season 1: Young and resourceful Hugo Llor strives to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona, while fulfilling a vow he made to the Estanyol family. The Dusk Sale, Season 4: Oppenheim Group’s elite agents sell luxury living to wealthy Los Angeles buyers. Relationships are everything, and that often means high drama.
The Russian Doll is back in a second season starring Natasha Lyonne that takes place four years after the first and will see Nadia and Alan discover a time portal in New York that will force them to confront their past all over again. Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. The story of how Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James falls apart when scandal breaks and he is accused of a shocking crime. AND Between fence and fencea prison comedy that shows the ups and downs of prison life through Laura Willis, who turns her career around when she takes charge of a women’s prison.
ozarks season 4: A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million over five years to appease a drug kingpin. Between two worlds: After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a heartbroken teenager begins to believe that he is sending her signals from beyond the grave. The Crystal Girls: María Pedraza stars in a psychological drama accompanied by Mona Martínez, Marta Hazas, Ana Wagener and Paula Losada that tells the story of a dancer who, faced with great pressure, she and a partner find refuge in a friendship that isolates them from the world real.
choose or die: Two friends tempted by unclaimed prize money reboot a mysterious ’80s video game and enter a surreal world immersed in pure terror. let yourself go: The summer before college, the formal Auden meets the mysterious Eli. Night after night, he helps her enjoy her youth in a way unknown to her. The Siege of Silverton: When a sabotage mission goes awry, a trio of anti-apartheid rebels find themselves involved in a tense hostage hold-up on a bank. Based on a true story.
Everything is Gila: Several Spanish comedians get on stage, pick up the phone and recreate some of the most legendary monologues of the admired Miguel Gila to pay tribute to him. Mother’s Love: Comedy of a crazy honeymoon in which the groom does not travel with his wife, but with his mother after leaving him standing at the altar. Apollo 10 and a half: A Space Childhood, a film by Richard Linklater (Before… trilogy) that returns to the field of rotoscope animation -painting over the film already shot- with an 80s-style science fiction film in which a boy has the opportunity to work for The NASA.
The bubble: Judd Apatow’s comedy that deals with the new normality and the rules of filming in the time of the Coronavirus, with a group of actors who are making an action film that cannot go outside, but everything must be shot in a studio and with chroma.
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: hard documentary with no less hard testimonies that tell how the media star Jimmy Savile conquered a country with his eccentricity and philanthropy, until the accusations of sexual abuse against him revealed a dark facet hitherto unknown. The Marilyn Monroe Mystery: The Unreleased Tapes: documentary that explores the mystery and fascination surrounding the death of the iconic icon of classic Hollywood through unpublished interviews with his closest circle.
Netflix series for April 2022
April 1
welcome to eden
asked
the last bus
peter the scaly
Beyblade Burst Surge
Cocomelon Let’s Sing!, Season 5
Abby Hatcher Season 2
4 april
Job offer
Mighty Express, Season 6
6 april
Hunch
8 april
erotic lines
Elite’, season 5
Green Eggs and Ham Season 2
Tiger & Bunny, Season 2
9 april
Tomorrow
12 april
Between fence and fence
animal detectives
13 april
Almost Happy Season 2
The mother-in-law who gave birth to you
14 april
ultra man season 2
15 april
anatomy of a scandal
The heirs of the earth
19 april
Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land, Season 2
Kitty Zasca
20 april
Yakamoz S-245
Russian Doll Season 2
21 april
Kentaro is pregnant
22 april
heart stopper
27 april
Komi-san Can’t Communicate Season 2
Grace and Frankie Season 7
29 april
Ozark season 4 part 2
No specific date
not a word
Netflix movies for April 2022
April 1
Apollo 10½: A Space Childhood
The bubble
Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger
Battle: Freestyle
Always at the best time
creed II
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning
6 april
Furious
8 april
the crystal girls
Yaksha: ruthless operations
metal lords
Between two worlds
13 april
Proskromienie Zlosnicy
15 april
choose or die
16 april
Man of God
20 april
Inflection point
22 april
let yourself go
27 april
The Siege of Silverton
28 april
Bubble
29 april
Mother’s Love
Documentaries and Netflix Realities for April 2022
April 1
Celeb Five: Behind the scenes
‘The Home Edit: Everything in its place
5 april
Mike EppsIndiana Mike
6 april
The ultimatum: get married or leave
Michela Giraud: The truth, I rotate it!
7 april
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
back to space
Senzo: The Murder of a Soccer Star
13 april
majestic national parks
19 april
On Target – The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
20 april
Conversations with a Killer – The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
21 april
Everything is Gila
22 april
Sunset: The Golden Mile, Season 5
27 april
The Marilyn Monroe Mystery: The Unreleased Tapes