The 69 deleted scenes from Harry Potter that give away an hour of unpublished material for fans

Updated: 08/17/2022 18:25h

The dedication of fans of the Harry Potter saga, also known as ‘potterheads’, never ceases to amaze. As in any film, it is known that in the saga of the most famous magician in the world there were numerous deleted scenes. Movie fans have had access to some of them, but it has never been as easy and simple as it is now. A Twitter thread has been responsible for collecting the almost 70 scenes –69 to be exact– and opens up a whole new world for viewers.

All the deleted scenes from all 8 Harry Potter movies collected in one thread. 69 scenes that no fan of the saga can miss. pic.twitter.com/xZoky5neUU — Imladris Films (@ImladrisFilms) August 16, 2022

Like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the rest of the cast, many of the saga’s fans have grown up with them. Between spells, adventures and a homey and cozy haloit is not surprising that for fans these unpublished minutes – not insignificant considering that they represent more than an hour of feature film – are accompanied by illusion and expectation in equal parts.

Many of the scenes are details that would not have changed the plot :tia Petunia discovering the letters of Hogwarts by cracking some eggs in the first of the deliveries, or tender moments in which Harry and Ron try to learn to conquer a lady and ask her to be their accompanist in the dance –in the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire–. However, some details can be significant for viewers, especially for those who have only followed the feature films and do not have the books as a reference. An example of this is the case of the presentation of Justin Finch-Fletchleya student of the Hufflepuff house, and that in the final version stands out for the scene in which, after the confrontation between Draco and Harry, a snake almost attacks the student, a spectator of the duel along with the rest of the students.

9. Harry meets Justin Finch-Fletchleypic.twitter.com/bf8CMLFKrK — Imladris Films (@ImladrisFilms) August 16, 2022

To value each of the scenes several hours would be needed, but it is not necessary to see the value of them. This Twitter thread collects everything a ‘potterhead’ could want: new content gathered on a single page ready to be consumed immediately, the most magical gift that any fan could expect.

