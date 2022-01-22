The ‘7 and 8 will only be released in 2023 and 2024

Getting to the room is the real ‘mission impossible’. Fans of “Mission: Impossible” will have to wait a little longer to see Ethan Hunt save the world from impending doom. Paramount Pictures will delay the release of the next two films in the long-running spy saga. “Mission: Impossible 7”, which was due to premiere on September 30th, will now debut on July 14th 2023. This means that “Mission: Impossible 8”, which was supposed to be released on July 7th 2023, will instead be moved to June 28th 2024. .

The seventh film, which is co-produced by Skydance, was originally set to release on July 23, 2021 and has been postponed several times due to problems caused by the pandemic. Production of the film around the world has been delayed by Covid. The “Mission: Impossible” films tend to be complex to shoot even at normal times, due to the many stunts and effects, which the directing team tries to do with as little recourse to computer retouching as possible. Flights across the globe (the latest films were shot in Italy, the UK and Poland, to name just a few) have been made more difficult by a pandemic that knows no borders. “After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively, “the companies announced in a joint statement published by Variety.” We look forward to offering viewers an unprecedented cinematic experience. “

The next two films in the series will once again see Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the IMF agent with nine lives and a penchant for airplanes, skyscrapers, mountains, and any high-flying building or vehicle he can get into. put on gloves. Christopher McQuarrie, who oversaw “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, returns to direct the next two installments of the action franchise. Also in the cast are Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett.

Cruise, meanwhile, has another Paramount production due out this year: “Top Gun: Maverick”, which hits theaters on May 27th. It was originally supposed to be deployed on July 12, 2019 before being moved to 2020 and then, from the pandemic, postponement after postponement, it got to this year.