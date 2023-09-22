The 7 best Battle Royale games like PUBG and Fortnite (2023)

If you’ve had your share of Battle Royales and are looking (get it?) for something new to play, we’ve got seven recommendations for which titles we suggest you pick up next in 2023.

The Battle Royale genre took the world by storm a decade ago, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down thanks to games like Fortnite and PUBG becoming part of pop culture, with some of them now among the most popular games on all the times. .

Over the years, many have come and gone, which is one of the main pitfalls of live service games, but a few stand out above the rest and have so far stood the test of time.

So, whether you’re a fan of first-person shooters, third-person shooters, or want a fresh take on the genre that doesn’t involve weaponry, here are the seven best Battle Royale games you should play in 2023. .

The best Battle Royale games like Fortnite and PUBG in 2023

7. Forza Horizon 5 Eliminator Mode

Click to enlarge Image via Playground Games

Developer: Playground games

Playground games Original release date : November 9, 2021

: November 9, 2021 Platforms : PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series

: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series Key Features :

: A change of pace from most traditional battle royale games



It is a mode within a much larger game.



It’s not too difficult to win, but it’s still a lot of fun.

A racing game may seem like an odd inclusion on a list of the best Battle Royales, but the Forza Horizon series does It has its own mode called Eliminator.

In it, players will have the task of driving around the map as it gets smaller, very similar to traditional Battle Royale modes. After upgrading your car, you can challenge other racers to be the first to reach a random location, where the winner remains in the game and the loser is eliminated.

This continues until there is a runner remained standing – So if you’re looking for something slightly different when it comes to Battle Royales, this mode in Forza Horizon 5 may be just what you’re looking for.

6. CRSED: FOAD

Click to enlarge Image via Darkflow Studio

Developer: Darkflow Studio

Darkflow Studio Original release date : December 12, 2019

: December 12, 2019 Platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android Key Features :

: Combine realistic weaponry and superpowers for a unique experience.



It’s free to play on all platforms.



It focuses on MMO style gameplay in addition to Battle Royale.

CRSED: FOAD is a last man standing MMO game that combines realistic weaponry with Superpowers and skills to deliver a unique (and incredibly fun) experience that’s definitely a battle royale game you’ll want to try if you’re a fan of Fortnite or PUBG.

One of the most unique aspects of the game is that it can be played in either mode. first or third person, meaning you can tailor the experience to your liking. Furthermore, CRSED:FOAD is free to play on all platforms, so there’s no reason not to at least try it.

5. Free fire

Click to enlarge Image via Garena

Developer: garena

garena Original release date : December 8, 2017

: December 8, 2017 Platforms : iOS, Android

: iOS, Android Key Features :

: It is the most popular mobile Battle Royale game.



Very fast matches



Easy to learn and play as a beginner.

If you are a mobile gamer, there is a battle royale game like Fortnite and PUBG that you must download: Free Fire. Since its launch in 2017, it has experienced over one billion downloads and still sees millions of simultaneous active players every day.

Compared to other games on this list, Free Fire is much faster paced but still easy to learn for beginners, with 50 players competing in short 10-minute matches to reach the top. So what are you waiting for?

4. Fully accurate battlefields

Click to enlarge Image via Landfall Games

Developer: Landing games

Landing games Original release date : June 5, 2018

: June 5, 2018 Platforms : personal computer

: personal computer Key Features :

: it’s free to play



Not a steep learning curve to get started



It has a loot of more than 90 weapons.

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds became a free-to-play game after three years of being a paid release, which has only helped increase its popularity even more.

He physics based The Battle Royale game may not be the most attractive game on the market compared to titles like Fortnite or PUBG, but it also has a lot of charm because of it. Because it is a free-to-play game and has been largely abandoned by the developers, it has its share of hackers, but if you can navigate through them then it is an enjoyable experience.

3. Fallen Boys

Click to enlarge Image via Mediatonic

Developer: mediatonic

mediatonic Original release date : August 4, 2020

: August 4, 2020 Platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Key Features :

: A very fun party game that you can learn and play at any time.



It does not have a high skill limit, which makes it easy for beginners to win



It’s fun to play with friends.

Fall Guys is a fun change of pace from the endless shooters that fill this list of Battle Royales. Instead of shooting your enemies to take them out of the game, you will be tasked with finish obstacle courses faster than your opposition.

Split into multiple rounds, in each round of the game fewer players qualify until there is only one player left who emerges victorious. Fall Guys took the world by storm in 2020 and has since become free-to-play following its acquisition by Epic Games in 2022.

2. Apex Legends

Click to enlarge Image via Respawn Entertainment

Developer: Comeback Entertainment

Comeback Entertainment Original release date : February 4, 2019

: February 4, 2019 Platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Key Features :

: Focuses more on team modes than a solo experience



The fast movements and gameplay make it very attractive from the beginning of the match.



It has a variety of characters that allows players to create their play style.

After the success of Fortnite and PUBG as Battle Royales, many publishers wanted to get in the ring. EA was one of them, with Apex Legends released in 2019 and set in the same universe as Titanfall.

Since then, it has become one of the most popular games in the genre and continues to thrive today, having had many different seasons, all with their new Legends and content to dive into.

Apex Legends focuses more on team based modes instead of just playing and having a Thriving ranked and competitive scene.making it a clear choice for one of the best Battle Royales available in 2023.

What is the best Battle Royale game to play in 2023?

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

Click to enlarge Image via Activision

Developer: Infinity Ward/Raven Software

Infinity Ward/Raven Software Original release date : March 10, 2020

: March 10, 2020 Platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Key Features :

: It features classic Call of Duty gameplay on a much larger scale.



Warzone Features Many Iconic Entertainment Collaborative Skins



Cross progression between Warzone and the main games

If you’re looking for a battle royale game like PUBG or Fortnite, you’ll want to look no further than Call of Duty’s Warzone 2. As Activision’s foray into the battle royale genre, it takes classic Call of Duty gameplay and pit 150 players against each other on a map to fight to be the last one standing.

Since its original release in 2020, Warzone has been revamped as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and with regular content updates, there’s always something new to see in the game.

This is our roundup of the best games like Fortnite and PUBG that you’ll want to play if you’re looking for another battle royale to immerse yourself in.

For even more gaming content, our Lists homepage has everything you need to know.