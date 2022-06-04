The 7 best Disney+ princess movies

Share

Find out which are the best princess movies on Disney +.

the streaming platform Disney+ It arrived a few years ago to bring together content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic, although later it would incorporate content for adults like the rest of the platforms through the Star brand. However, if something makes Disney + unique, among many features, is to be the only platform that brings together the classic Disney princesses with the most modern versions of the charismatic characters he has created over the decades.

Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty… or Tiana, Rapunzel or Vaiana are just some of the classic and modern princesses that we can find on Disney+. However, only a few star the best Disney+ princess movies that we review today.

The best princess movies on Disney+

The best Disney+ movies are very difficult to choose, as well as the best princess films, since over the years not only classics have been released, but live-action movies that modernize these stories or a new class of princesses adapted to the times. This is our list of best princess movies on disney+:

Aladdin

Beauty and the Beast

Tangled

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Vaiana

Beauty and the Beast

maleficent

Aladdin

In this 1992 classic, viewers meet in the heart of the magical city of Agrabah a boy named Aladdin and his mischievous monkey Abu, who fight to rescue Princess Jasmine. The young man’s life will change completely after rubbing a magic lamp, releasing a crazy and unpredictable genie, who obediently following his wishes, will transform him into a prince. But Jafar and his prankster parrot, Iago, also want the power of the lamp. Aladdin must defeat them and win Jasmine’s heart. With two sequels and a very recent live-action movie, Aladdin has become a true movie classic.

Year: 1992

1992 Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is another of the great Disney classics that one of the most recognized Disney princesses has left for later by teaching that Beauty is on the inside. Ella’s story follows the adventures of Belle, a brilliant young woman, who ends up in the castle of a prince who has been transformed into a mysterious beast. With the help of the castle’s enchanted inhabitants, Belle learns a great lesson. This feast and spellbinding story set to music also has two sequels and a live-action film starring Emma Watson.

Year: 1991

1991 Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Tangled

Tangled is an action-packed musical comedy starring a girl with 21-meter-long hair. rapunzel is a more modern princess that was stolen from his parents when he was a baby and locked in a tower. She is now such an imaginative and determined teenager that she manages to escape from her confinement with the help of a charming bandit. This duo will be embarked on a fun escape full of adventure, emotion, humor and lots of hair. The film has been so successful that It has a short and numerous animated series available on the platform.

Year: 2010

2010 Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White is perhaps the princess that has had the most reviews throughout numerous films from different companies. In the Disney’s first classic, the beautiful and good-natured princess Snow White is loved by all the creatures of the kingdom except for one, her envious stepmother the Queen. When the magic mirror reveals that Snow White is the most beautiful of all, she must flee to the forest, where she will meet the beloved seven dwarfs. But when the queen tricks Snow White with a spell apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can disenchant her.

Year: 1937

1937 Duration: 1 hour and 21 minutes

Vaiana

Moana is one of the most recent Disney movies featuring a princess of a style that we have never seen before. This time we meet an adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission to save the town from her. During her journey, Vaiana will fulfill the search that her ancestors undertook and she will discover what she had always sought: her own identity.

Year: 2016

2016 Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Beauty and the Beast

The real-action film of Beauty and the Beast conquered the spectators. The story and characters that audiences know and love are brought to life in this adaptation of the studio’s animated classic, including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hattie Morahan and Nathan Mack with Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Year: 2017

2017 Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

maleficent

Maleficent tells the untold story of Disney’s most fascinating villain, the villain from the classic Sleeping Beauty, and the circumstances that lead to her betrayal and ultimately harden her pure heart. Maleficent is driven by her desire for revenge and her desire to protect the kingdom she presides over from her and she casts a curse on little Aurora, the King’s newborn daughter who will end up being needed by her. As she grows Aurora is caught up in a conflict between the forest kingdom and the human kingdom.. Maleficent realizes that Aurora is the key to peace in the kingdom and she is forced to make a drastic decision that will forever change the destiny of both worlds.

Year: 2014

2014 Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes

