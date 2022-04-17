The 7 Best Live-Action and Animated Batman Movies on HBO Max

Before the imminent premiere of The Batman on HBO Max Spain, we wanted to review the best Dark Knight movies that are on the platform

We are one day away from the premiere of batman in HBOMax. The new film adaptation of the Dark Knight Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson has been a success both in specialized critics and in public reception and its arrival in hbo max It was one of the most anticipated additions to the platform’s catalog.

Pattinson is joined by a famous cast as the infamous characters from Gotham made up of Zoe Kravitz; Paul Dano; Jeffrey Wright; John Turturro; Peter Sarsgarard as Gil Colson, the Gotham district attorney; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, candidate for mayor; with Andy Serkis; and Colin Farrell.

And as the premiere of The Batman on HBO Max is so close, we wanted to review the catalog of films (both animated and live action) of Batman on HBO Max and choose the 7 best according to the IMDb platform

Best Batman Movies on HBO Max According to IMDb

Batman – Note: 7.5

Tim Burton brought us in 1989 this modern and dark adaptation of the Dark Knight myth and that has inspired so much later adaptations. Starring Michael Keaton as the titular hero and with a cool Jack Nicholson in the skin of the greatest villain of the Caped Crusader, The joker.

Batmanas a defender of GothamWalk the fine line between good and evil. He fights using his skill as a fighter and his intelligence to defend the innocent and erase the memory of his parents’ brutal murder.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker – Note: 7.7

The first animated film Batman on HBO Max found on this list. After the cool ended Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Timm and Paul Dini They were in charge of telling the story of that same Batman but 20 years in the future. In the series we meet a BruceWayne aged and retired who yields the mantle to the young Terry McGinnis and this becomes the new Batman from Neo Gotham.

The series did so well that it even had an animated movie that told what happened to him. joker and how he had come back to Neo Gotham to destroy Bruce. Now Terry as the new Dark Knight will have to rescue his mentor and discover the truth about the return of this villain.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, part 1 and 2 – Grade: 8.1

The two animated movies Batman on HBO Max that adapt the iconic work of Frank Miller beside Year one and that marked next to Watchmen a revolution in modern comics and in the concept of graphic novel.

In the first part we find a Batman who hasn’t been seen in ten years, but Gotham City is in decline and BruceWayne will have to return to restore order. In the second part we see how Batman have to face again joker and we will witness the spectacular combat with his former ally, Superman.

Batman Begins – Note: 8.2

After 8 years without movies starring the Dark Knight after the criticized batman and robin, Christopher Nolan decided to rescue the myth of the Bat Man from oblivion with a new adaptation of Batman very realistic and starring Christian bale.

batmanbegins It is the first Nolan film to appear on this list of the best films of Batman in hbo max and would mark the start of a new trilogy of films for the Dark Knight. In this we see the first steps of BruceWayne (Christian Bale) to become Batman. Since the murder of his parents, his training byRa’s al Ghul and his establishment as a hero of Gotham.

The Batman – Note: 8.3

batman It is placed as one of the best movies of Batman in HBOMax. After two years stalking the streets of the city as Batman (Robert Pattinson) and instilling fear in the minds of criminals, BruceWayne is plunged into the depths of the shadows of Gotham. This lone vigilante has few trusted allies –Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis)the lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)– among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures. And that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among her fellow citizens.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the World’s Greatest Detective on an underworld investigation, where he crosses paths with the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka Enigma (Paul Dano).

The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises – Note 8.4

The end of the Nolan trilogy with the Dark Knight and the farewell of Christian bale with the character is placed as one of the best valued tapes of Batman in hbo max

After the events experienced in the second film, we find ourselves with a BruceWayne retired man who is forced to return from exile to save Gotham after the brutal terrorist Bane (Tom Hardy) threatens to destroy the city. In this tape we also had the first appearance in the Nolan trilogy of cat woman interpreted by Anne Hathaway.

The Dark Knight – Note 9

According to IMDb, the best movie of Batman in HBOMax. Years will pass and we do not believe that anyone will attack the undisputed leadership of the first among the best Batman movies in particular and of a character DC Comics usually.

In this story, with the help of Lt. Jim Gordon and the district attorney Harvey Dent, Batman intends to put an end to organized crime forever Gotham. Although they celebrate their initial success, they soon become prey to the criminal mastermind of the Joker.

Critics and audiences are unanimous regarding the quality of this film in which Heath Ledger embroidered his version of the Joker and that, surely, will be one of the most valued works in history in the genre of action, superheroes and, in general, of cinema.