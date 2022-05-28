The 7 best Netflix series of 2022 so far

2022 has been a year of pure success for Netflix. Despite the fact that only five months have passed since the beginning of this year, the truth is that the platform found the perfect formula to position itself as one of the best. Beyond the fact that, a few weeks ago, it was confirmed that they lost more than 2,000 users, little by little they got back up and rearmed.

This is because, despite their statistics, Netflix continued to create and release unique productions. In fact, this year it has made premieres that have become all the rage, including completely new series and fictions that have returned with a second or third edition, depending on the case. However, the reality is that so far in 2022 there are seven that, for us, have already become the best. Get to know them!

+ The 7 best Netflix series so far:

7. Ozarks – season 4:

April 21, 2017 was the launch of the first season of Ozarksbut last April the series returned to Netflix with its fourth edition. The new episodes once again captivated fans to the point that they have been among the most played on the platform for 11 weeks. According to the streaming giant’s statistics, they have already reaped a total of 31,400,000 hours viewed.

Synopsis : On this occasion, the new edition that consists of 14 chapters recounts the new problems that Marty and Wendy face, while Ruth does business on her own, Jonah rebels and Omar’s nephew begins to attract attention. And yet, he continues to explore capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through characters who ordinarily have nothing.

6. Welcome to Eden:

It is an original series of Netflix which came directly from Spain. It was last May 6 when the company of Ted Sarandos launched this eight-episode strip worldwide. The fiction quickly became a success due to its captivating plot, which is full of adrenaline, emotion and leaves a message that does not go unnoticed: do not believe everything that happens on the networks. It is currently one of the most watched series with a total of 28,660,000 hours watched, numbers that led it to be renewed for a second season.

Synopsis: Five young people, very active on social networks, receive an invitation to a very exclusive party. Without knowing who he is sending the message to, they decide to receive it in the best way and attend the event on a secret island. Without a doubt, it is the trip of their lives to paradise, but the truth is that not everything is what it seems and they will have to fight to survive.

5. Who Framed Sara – Season 3:

The Mexican series, which had its first premiere in 2021, returned to Netflix with a third and final season of 7 episodes. once again with Manolo Cardona and Ximena Lamadrid as protagonists, the edition brought more suspense, adrenaline, drama and action. In turn, he showed the worst details of Sara’s life, something that apparently has captivated fans. This is because it already has a total of 45,590,000 hours viewed in just one week.

Synopsis: For Álex, knowing who his sister really was was just the beginning. Now, not only is her worst suspicion confirmed: Sara’s coffin is empty, but he also has to take a new path and leave her revenge: find her to find out what happened. This, of course, at the same time that he must get César out of his hiding place to help Chema.

4. Heartbeat:

Original from Netflix, Hunch It first arrived on the platform on April 20. With a season of 14 episodes and starring Michael Brown Y Ana Lucia Dominguez, this fiction quickly became a success. During its first days on screen, it achieved unmatched numbers and, in fact, it is still present in the top 10 with a total of 19,220,000 hours viewed in the last five weeks. These numbers have managed to get the strip renewed for a second season in less than a month.

Synopsis: Pálpito is a series that encompasses drama, mystery and a bit of action by telling the tragic story of Simón. This character, who is played by Michel Brown, is married and has two excellent children, but one day his life changes forever: his wife is kidnapped and he kills her to remove her heart to transplant it into Camila, the wife of a man with a lot of money. money. Therefore, in search of revenge, Simón enters the dangerous world of organ trafficking.

3. Anatomy of a Scandal:

On April 15 of this year Netflix added to its catalog Anatomy of a Scandal, a series for which no one had expectations. However, the truth is that the original fiction of the platform surprised more than expected due to its captivating plot. Starring Sienna MillerMichelle Dockery Y Rupert Friendthis fiction has a total of six episodes that led it to be a rage.

Synopsis: Anatomy of a Scandal is equal parts psychological thriller and courtroom drama set among the British elite. In this world, where the truth hides between justice and privilege, live James and Sophie Whitehouse, who have a perfect life. He is a minister, with an unblemished record, and she is the perfect wife for this wonderful man. But, one day everything changes when a secret from his past comes to light and threatens his job, his marriage and his personal esteem.

2. Bridgerton – season 2:

On March 25, Netflix renewed one of the most successful series it has in its catalog: Bridgerton. The strip, based on the julia quinn books, returned to the platform, but this time with a new protagonist: Jonathan Bailey. And, without a doubt, it was one of the best known romantic dramas by fans, to the point that it is still in the TOP 10 of the most watched with a total of 13,660,000 hours watched.

Synopsis: Having married his sister, Daphne, in the previous season, now Anthony Bridgerton must focus on him. The viscount of Mayfair’s most famous family has a new goal: to find a wife so he can carry on his line. Of course, the woman must meet certain requirements to become the new wife of someone of her rank. However, everything changes for him when he meets Kate Sharma, a newly arrived girl who will make him believe in love.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 1:

Starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer arrived on Netflix last May 13 with a total of ten episodes that continue to be a sensation. The great proof of this is that the series has already been leading the top 10 most watched globally for two weeks with a total of 108,090,000 hours watched. That is to say, it is one of the most successful fictions that the streaming giant has so far.