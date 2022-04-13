the 7 best performances of all time

After two years of absence, the legendary Californian music festival Coachella returns from April 15 to 17 and from April 22 to 24. The 2022 program promises to delight the crowds with headliners The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, crowned best showman at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Flume, Doja Cat, Stromae, Jamie XX, Joji will also be there. This is an opportunity to look back on the seven best performances of all time with, among others, Prince, Beyoncé and Daft Punk…

Beyoncé: A spectacularly engaged performance in 2018 The first black woman to headline the festival, Beyoncé marked Coachella forever. While initially scheduled for the 2017 edition, it was on April 14 and 21, 2018 that the star in a relationship with rapper Jay-Z set the stage on fire for two hours, between timeless hits and frenetic dances. In the middle of the Californian desert, the singer, proud performer of the hit Crazy in Love, delivered, in front of an audience of more than 100,000 festival-goers, an XXL but above all committed performance, surrounded by a team of mostly black musicians and dancers. The extraordinary show, renowned Beychella, unfolds so a powerful setlist accompanied by guests like Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Childs. The grandiose performance, as iconic as it is committed to many causes, in particular the Black Lives Matter movement, can be found in a Netflix documentary, directed and produced by Beyoncé herself. Entitled Homecoming, the documentary traces the preparation with the dancers and musicians who accompany him on stage and performance moments of the show.

Daft Punk, the most spectacular live performance of 2006 Phenomenal. This is the adjective that best describes Daft Punk’s live performance at Coachella in 2006. On April 29, the two robot-like musicians, known throughout the world, offered the most incredible performance of this edition, even of the year. Daft Punk were perched at the top of a majestic pyramid covered with leds. The show – which can be found on YouTube – was spectacular, sensational, mythical and memorable. The French electronic duo offered 35,000 people a unique mix of songs from their first three albums. When pieces like One More Time or Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger rang out, sweaty, trance-ridden, maddened fans armed themselves with the video function of their (then) mobiles in order to capture that timeless moment, which would not happen again until very soon after. Few people can boast of having seen Daft Punk in concert and even fewer can claim to have attended this simply stunning live.

The mythical show of a legend: Prince in 2008 2008. The rumor of Prince’s participation in Coachella has been circulating for years, yet to the delight of the pop singer’s fans, the news had never been made official. But a few weeks before the festival, Coachella organizers confirmed that he would join the lineup as a headliner. On April 26, 2008, Prince took the stage at Coachella and dazzled audiences with his most iconic songs like 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain and let’s go crazy, as well as a surprising number of covers. Many remember his interpretation of the song creepy by Radiohead. For eight minutes, the American singer moved the audience of the festival, making this moment the most significant part of the evening. American artist Sheila E. joined Prince on stage to perform a song alongside him, offering a performance that left a lasting impression on all spectators.

Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg, the live of all possibilities Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent… the bosses of american rap gathered on stage to close Coachella in 2012, it’s a legendary performance. Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre, scheduled for a colossal show, walked the boards of the legendary Californian festival alongside their friends and comrades Eminem, 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar and especially the hologram of the famous and late 2Pac. This absolutely crazy live is surely the concert that fans and regulars of the Californian festival will never forget. The Next Episode by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, In Da Club of 50 Cent and I Need A Doctor by Eminem and Dr. Dre must still resonate in the ears of those lucky enough to attend.

Stromae: the unlikely duo electrifies Coachella in 2015 It was in April 2015, some time before his long pose due to his burn-out. While the Belgian singer-songwriter and producer Stromae strings together his hits on the Californian festival stage, the crowd suddenly begins to scream. If the driving rhythm of the effective Then we dance sounds, it is the American rapper Kanye West – who had remixed the title five years earlier – who joins the artist on stage, by surprise, for a most explosive duet. A wonderful — surely unforgettable — gift for fans of both Stromae and Kanye West.

The Weeknd in tears on the Coachella stage in 2018 While he has just broken up with pop singer Selena Gomez, the Canadian artist performed at the festival in 2018 during a show full of emotion. For more than an hour and a half, in front of a crowd of 100,000 people singing at the top of their voices the lyrics of his greatest hits, such as Can’t Feel My Face (2015) or starboy (2016), The Weeknd offered a melancholic performance. Tears stream down his cheeks as he performs Call Out my Name, as he reminisces about his past relationship with the Mexican-born pop star. The Weeknd greatly touched the spectators on a stage with a monumental decor: an XXL cracked hand and face, a reference to his broken heart?