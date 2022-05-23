The 7 best sports movies that any athlete should see

Soccer, car racing, surfing, boxing: sport is the undisputed protagonist of many films that have made the history of international cinema. Often based on the exploits of real athletes, these films use sport as a metaphor for life, highlighting how the commitment and suffering of great athletes almost always coincides with the personal redemption of the individual.

There are many lessons we can learn from this particular genre of film, from the value of sacrifice, to team spirit, to the ability to rejoice in our own successes and those of others. That's why we decided to compile a list of the best sports movies that every athlete should watch.

1. The side of the blind (2009)

We start our list of the best sports movies with a movie that earned Sandra Bullock the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy: The Blind Side. The film, directed by John Lee Hancock and based on the novel of the same name by Michael Lewis, tells the true story of Michael Oher (here played by Quinton Aaron), a famous American football player. The Blind Side traces his life from his troubled adolescence to his adoption by the wealthy Tuohy family and his rise as champion of the Baltimore Ravens.

2. The Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Directed, produced by and starring Clint Eastwood, who stars here alongside Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman, Million Dollar Baby is set in the harsh world of boxing. In the film, 30-year-old Maggie Fitzgerald (Swank) barges into her life and the gym of boxing manager Frankie Dunn (Eastwood), demanding that he train her. After her initial reluctance, the man is convinced by the incredible determination of the girl, who immediately shows great promise. This critically acclaimed film won four Oscars: Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood, Best Actress for Swank, and Best Supporting Actor for Freeman.

3. Every Damn Sunday (1999)

Oliver Stone’s Every Damn Sunday stars Al Pacino as Tony D’Amato, an old-fashioned football coach who is highly regarded in the business but no longer trusts management, particularly new boss Christina Pagniacci (Cameron Diaz), who would you like to send it to? packaging. But it is not easy to get rid of Tony, much loved by his team and the only one capable of keeping the frequent crises of the players under control. A film that highlights the harshest and most violent aspects of this sport, transforming the field of play into a real battlefield.

4. Tonya (2017)

Margot Robbie is at the center of an incredible performance in this biopsy titled Tonya, which focuses on the controversial life of Tonya Harding, an ice skater at the center of one of the biggest sports scandals in American history. The plot, which alternates segments of interviews with the true protagonists of the story and reconstructions of the events, tells the rise and fall of an athlete not wanted by the judges but with great talent: Harding, in fact, was the second woman who dared to execute a triple axis in an official competition. The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Allison Janney’s performance.

5. Undefeated (2009)

Adapted from John Carlin’s novel Love Thy Enemy, inspired by true events, Invictus focuses on the events that took place during the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa. Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman), who had just been sworn in as president of the nation, decides to focus on the Springboks team, made up of all whites and one black player and therefore a symbol of apartheid, to launch a project to unite to the people of South Africa around the same team and its tenacious captain François Pienaar (Matt Damon).

6. Cinderella Man – A Reason To Fight (2005)

Jim Braddock, played by Russell Crowe, is a highly competitive young man in the light and heavyweight boxing division whose career has been a roller coaster: after several wins, he is overshadowed by a losing streak and a broken right hand. He was given a second chance in the days of the Great Depression, when a happy coincidence allowed him to fight for the title of World Heavyweight Champion. Inspired by the true story of James Braddock and directed by Ron Howard, Cinderella Man – A Reason to Fight is a powerful and emotional film, thanks above all to the extraordinary physical presence and expressiveness of its lead actor.

7. Rocky (1976)

If we have to make a list of the best sports movies, we can not forget Rocky, the 1976 film directed by John G. Avildsen that made the then little-known Sylvester Stallone one of the most beloved faces in Hollywood. The film, which was only the first installment in what would become a successful film series, starred Rocky Balboa (Stallone), an Italian-American boxer who, unable to make it in the ring, lives day to day in the suburbs. from Philadelphia. . Him until he gets a chance to prove himself in a fight against undefeated world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Rocky won three Oscars: Best Cinematography, Best Director and Best Editing.

