The 7 best sports movies that serve as inspiration, and are not toxic | Entertainment

Few things motivate more than a good speech in a locker room full of strong, athletic people, a coach delivering his pep talk to epic music in the background. If it sounds normal to you, this is the Hollywood formula to excite the viewer. There is no fault.

And while this technique is very difficult to ruin (even the worst movie can get up with a very epic final moment), the examples that we bring you today are the best, for everything they represent. Motivation, self-improvement, team feeling, desire to make an effort… they have it all.

We can criticize the American film industry for many things, but never for making bad sports movies.. In that terrain, there is no one who beats them. Although it also makes sense, they are the most successful country in that field and thousands and thousands of people in the country live on sports scholarships.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

You will like the list that we bring you today, and if it does not convince you, it is that you are allergic to sports or, directly, you do not have good taste. And if you don’t believe us, pay attention, the recommendations of the week are already beginning.

The 7 best sports movies that serve as inspiration

any given Sunday

Four years earlier, the Miami Sharks, led by Coach D’Amato, had won two consecutive championships, but now they only manage to accumulate losses.

In addition, the public is thin and the former idols are in the twilight of their careers, particularly Jack “Cap” Rooney, who at 39 is desperately holding on to what little he has left as a professional player. This is the perfect breeding ground for a trainer to rise to the occasion.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

This is one of the great sports movies of the 90swith figures of the stature of Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, Cameron Diaz, James Woods, Jamie Foxx and we are going to stop because otherwise we will not finish today.

It is available on HBO Max, in high definition, and it’s great to spend any Sunday afternoon, or to motivate yourself to go to the football practice that you have on Monday and that you are so lazy right now.

Title : Any given Sunday

: Any given Sunday Release date : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 2:30 a.m.

: 2:30 a.m. Platform: HBOMax

Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a tireless father who helped train two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up marking an era in the sport of tennis: Venus and Serena Williams.

Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using risky and unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of the sport, turning them into tennis icons.

One of the best science fiction series is canceled by HBO Max, but there is hope

With this film Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor, although it cost him his reputation by punching Crish Rock during the gala. From the ascent to heaven, to the fall to hell, after two decades chasing the statuette.

This is also available on HBO Max, as we will see now, it is a service that loves this type of sports movie. And if you like tennis, The Williams Method is a must. The way of telling the story of the William family is delicate and original. A very successful film.

Title : The Williams Method

: The Williams Method Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 2:24 hours

: 2:24 hours Platform: HBOMax

Coach Carter

Biography of basketball coach Ken Carter. In 1999, he was a coach at the Richmond Institute in California. Even though his team was on an excellent 14-game winning streak, he made a coaching decision regarding some of his players that made him nationally famous.

Seeing Samuel L. Jackson in the role of mentor and coach is as rare as it is delightful. One of the great basketball movies of all time was released in 2005 and managed to hook millions of boys and girls. And he led so many other misguided ones to the right path.

He resigns a salary of 420,000 euros as an engineer at Netflix because it was a “copy and paste”

The message that this film has is ideal for any young person who is lost in life to see, with motivational talks, morals that are worth listening to and a story that hooks you from minute one. By the way, that actor that sounds so familiar to you is Channing Tatum.

This movie is available on Netflix, for a change. If you’ve already seen it, it doesn’t matter, it’s always a good time to re-enjoy a movie that was a hit two decades ago.

Title : Coach Carter

: Coach Carter Release date : 2005

: 2005 Duration : 2:16 hours

: 2:16 hours Platform: Netflix

Titans: They Made History

In Virginia, American football is a great sporting event, a lifestyle that is born in high schools. In 1971, when the process of racial integration forces the creation of a school for whites and blacks, the sport will be subjected to a litmus test.

Herman Boone, a black man, replaces veteran and effective Bill Yoast as head coach of the TC Williams High “titans.” Together they will carry out a great task: turn a gang of aggressive and disoriented boys into responsible adults. and rid the city of its intolerance and racial prejudice.

Disney + takes a turn with its new Marvel series and bets on the younger audience

When it was released in 2000, many people left the cinema excited. It was not for less. Sport is the excuse, the important thing is the racial question, the equality between brothers and the tolerance that is so lacking in many societies that call themselves advanced.

Denzel Washington and Will Patton makes a role that is remembered 22 years later. It is available on Disney +, the first on the list that is on this streaming service. By the way, it is based on real events.

Title : Titans: They Made History

: Titans: They Made History Release date : 2000

: 2000 Duration : 1:54 hours

: 1:54 hours Platform:Disney+

A possible dream

Based on a true story, like the one in Titans: They Made History. Michael Oher, a young black homeless man, is taken in by the Touhys, a rich white family, ready to give him all their support so that he can succeed both as a football player and in his private life.

For his part, Oher will also influence the life of the Touhy family with his presence. If you want to cry, this is your movie. If you like sports and how it can change people’s lives, too.

Here is a list of the most stressful and distressing movies in cinema with which you can test your nerves on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Tim McGraw, Jae Head and Lily Collins make a film lineup that is very Sunday afternoon, to watch with the family, if there are children in the house all the better. It was a surprise at the box office, costing $29 million and grossing $255 million.

Available to rent on YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Movies. Unfortunately it is not available for free in any of the usual catalogues.

Title : A possible dream

: A possible dream Release date : 2009

: 2009 Duration : 2:09 hours

: 2:09 hours Platform: Prime Video

Undefeated

Adaptation of John Carlin’s book, Playing the enemy. In 1990, after being released, Nelson Mandela became President of his country and decreed the abolition of “Apartheid”.

His goal was to carry out a policy of reconciliation between the black majority and the white minority. In 1995, the celebration of the Rugby World Cup in South Africa was the instrument used by the black leader to build national unity.

The 7 best-known teen series of today that you can watch on Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video

A motivational and overcoming film that was a hit in the late 2000s, Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman play the captain of the South African team and President Mandela. Politics, sports, rights… they have it all. As well as being a good movie.

As is tradition on this list, the film is on HBO Max to see it without having to pay any rent, since it is part of its catalog. Of course, forget about 4K and Dolby Vision, the movie is in HD and nothing else.

Title : Undefeated

: Undefeated Release date : 2009

: 2009 Duration : 2:08 hours

: 2:08 hours Platform: HBOMax

Ali

With determination and physical endurance, aggressiveness and intelligence, Muhammad Ali, called Cassius Clay before converting to Islam, forever transformed the lives of many Americans. His fights, both outside and inside the ring, made him know all sides of life.

Thus, Ali became one of the most endearing characters in contemporary US history. Champion, leader and big media figure. Ali gathered more charisma than anyone. And the film narrates the life of both the man and the champion, from his beginnings to his legendary fight against Foreman in 1974.

All bets were that Will Smith would win the Oscar with this film, but it resisted him for a decade, as we remembered before. Weight to not win the statuette, this movie is really inspiring, and if you like boxing it’s already a real gem.

Title : Ali

: Ali Release date : 2001

: 2001 Duration : 2:36 hours

: 2:36 hours Platform: Movistar+

TV programming in 2022: the best TV guide apps for DTT, Movistar+, Vodafone TV and more

If you lacked motivation to go to the gym tomorrow, after watching any of these movies we assure you that you will be counting down the seconds to put on your tights and go out there to break the cord. Go out and have fun.