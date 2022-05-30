The 7 best villains of current television

Throughout its seven decades, television fictions became a reflection of a reality : at times, increased; by others, aspirational; often stereotyped, but always with its share of truth. The place occupied by female characters is no exception, especially when the small screen reproduces the frustrations and battles that women must face every day in any time and area.

Each feminist movement had an impact on these representations , giving female leads the chance to break down barriers, fight bans and open new doors in an industry largely dominated by men. Protagonist narratives that cover the entire socioeconomic, cultural, professional, ethnic, romantic and even gender spectrum. But what about the more emotional aspect?

If Skyler White (Breaking Bad) can’t fully come to terms with her husband’s shady dealings, Wendy Byrde (Ozark) is her closest opposite : Willing to get her hands dirty and work alongside her husband in the money laundering operation. The Netflix series shows that there is no age for female evil and also adds the young Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) as the least expected partner. They are not the only “women in arms”.

The gangster genre, for example, is usually based on the figure of the omnipresent patriarch but, during its first seasons, Peaky Blinders subverted that preconception by turning Elizabeth “Polly” Gray (Helen McCrory) in the head and adviser of this crime family. A character that continues to influence the story and its male leads even after they have died (in the series and in real life). Polly enjoyed the respect of her peers and the fear of her enemies, unlike some of the ladies of Game of Thrones. Aligned with the conventions of the most traditional epic genre, many were forced to use all resources to achieve their goals. and, above all, to be able to be heard and treated as equals in a world governed by men: their fathers, husbands, brothers. We’re not going to condone his more extreme actions, but as Cersei Lannister would say, sometimes you have to choose violence. A final group to highlight are the “self-made”, those who get ahead on their own regardless of who they trample on or harm on their ambitious road to triumph. Women like journalist Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) on The Morning Show or Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), the jaded housewife on Physical, who rediscovers her future in aerobics videos.

When it comes to unholy female characters, reality has nothing to envy fiction . During the first decade of this century, Argentine television gave us the miniseries Mujeres assassinas and from the United States the true crime He continues to gain followers with his stories, often focused on cases involving somewhat ruthless ladies. One of the best examples is Dee Dee Blanchard (the always great Patricia Arquette) in The Act a miniseries that recreates the details of the death of this mother with Münchhausen syndrome, accused of abusing her teenage daughter.

Less truculent is the new fashion of the streaming of series based on notorious scandals with women at their center . like the scammer Anna Sorokin (Julia Garner again) who manages to fool the rich and powerful of New York in Inventing Anna, or the unscrupulous Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) from The Dropout , the young executive who promised to revolutionize the health industry through a portable diagnostic platform. The service turned out to be a fraud that put several patients at risk and she was headed for a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Like all stories of this type, the curiosity of the public plays a fundamental role in its success, but this does not diminish the importance of the existence of these female characters. Why? In the end, it is shown that women are much more than damsels in distress, a love interest or empowered people . The new television landscape makes it clear to us that we can be ambitious, powerful, self-centered and even evil. Own 100% of the spectrum of emotions.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Physical (Apple TV+)

The Act (Starzplay)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

The Dropout (Star+)