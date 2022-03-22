The 7 best websites to upload photos and images to the Internet for free

To control privacy, it also generates a link to be able to delete the image whenever we want, something very useful if we only needed to upload the image temporarily.

Owned by Yahoo, Flickr is one of the most well-known and long-lived websites that we can use to upload, share and store images and videos, being home to tens of billions of photos and 2 million groups.

For photos, allow upload up to 1TB of images and have a powerful search engine that allows us to filter any search that we are going to carry out, either by tags, date, etc. The only catch is that we have to create an account even for the free version.

It is one of the best known websites where we can upload all our photos and videos quickly, since it has great compatibility with different upload formats.

We can upload photos in PNG, JPEG, GIF, TIFF, SWF or BMP format, optimize the image online, change its size and create galleries with our photos.

It allows you to upload multiple images from a single upload (by holding down the CTRL key and clicking on multiple files) or upload them through the original URL, without taking up space on your hard drive at any time.

Although it can be used without registration for free, you can also create an account to keep a history of all your uploaded files.

It supports image formats such as PNG, GIF, and JPG, supporting a 10MB maximum size.

Your storage is unlimited, without expiration and completely free. Once the image is uploaded, allowing it to be resized beforehand, it will give us a direct link, HTML or BB code to embed in websites or forums.

This simple website in Spanish allows us to upload photos in JPG, GIF and PNG formats as long as they have a 20MB size at mostallowing you to optimize the original or change the size directly from the upload.

Despite the simplicity for its rise, it has a couple of conditions to take into account. In the first place, the user will not be able to delete the uploaded images manually, so once the upload, there will be no going back. The second consideration, which can serve to erase the trace of the first, is that the images disappear after 6 months of not having received any visits.

Lastly, we are going to place Giphy as the most specialized website for uploading and sharing gifs completely free of charge. Despite being animated images, this format is essentially a composition of several images in a row acting as frames.

In addition to being a place to post your own gifs, it is the world’s leading platform in this field, with millions of these animated images organized and tagged.