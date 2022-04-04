The 7 functions that any cell phone has and that few know: they will make life easier

The mobile offers many hidden functions (Ticmas)

To send messages, do tasks and produce multimedia content. The mobile has a large number of uses, some more obvious than others. Here is a tour of some “hidden” functions of the cell phone that can be useful.

1. Hum a song and find its name

The Google search engine incorporated a tool that allows you to find a song just by humming it. This is ideal for those who are able to reproduce snippets of melodies but often have difficulty remembering the lyrics.ay know the name of the issues they have in mind.

Just open the search engine, ask “what is this song? And then start humming the melody or even say some snippets of text that are remembered.

After a few seconds, the system will offer up to 3 alternative songs that match the provided sample.

10/16/2020 Humming to identify songs on google POLITICS RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY GOOGLE



The tool is available to users through the Google application on smartphones with the iOS or Android operating system, as well as for other devices that have Google Assistant.

2. Let him read messages

The virtual assistant can easily read the messages that arrive on the device. This goes for both Siri and Google Assistant.

“Read my texts” is the command to say and the artificial intelligence will do its thing. This goes for text messages and WhatsApp.

It should be noted that it is possible that if it was not previously enabled, the system may request that the assistant be allowed to access said content. This is enabled from the settings/applications menu. There, the Assistant is searched for and it is verified that it has the necessary permissions to perform this task.

3. Use the device without touching the screen

In both Android and iOS there is a function within the Accessibility section that allows the system to read everything that appears on the screen.

This is useful both for people with visual disabilities as well as for those who want to know what is happening on the mobile without having to constantly look at the screen.

In the case of Android this function is called Talk Back and it is activated by entering the settings menu, then Accessibility and finally Talk Back is enabled.

To deactivate this tool, just hold down the volume keys for a few seconds.

Apple’s Voice Over lets you read what’s happening on the screen

For the iOS operating system the tool is called VoiceOver. To activate or deactivate this option, you can use one of these alternatives:

a) Ask Siri to do it: “Turn VoiceOver On/Off”

b) Press the side button three times, in the case of having an iPhone with Face ID; otherwise you have to press the start button three times

c) Go to the Control center by entering Settings / Accessibility / VoiceOver and there the option is activated or deactivated.

4. Sleep mode

The mobile can be used to establish moments of rest. In the case of Apple, the Inactivity Time option can be enabled from the Use Time or screen section in Settings.

When Downtime is scheduled in Settings, only phone calls and apps that you select will be available. Downtime applies to all devices on which Screen Time has been enabled.

Android Digital Wellbeing offers several options to set limits on mobile usage

In Android there is a function called Rest Mode or Bedtime that allows you to enable relaxation. Notifications will be disabled and the screen will be grayscale.

It is possible to set schedules so that it is activated every day at the same time or turn it on and off at the time it is going to be used. This tool is available within Digital Wellbeing, and is accessed from the Settings menu.

5. Prevent others from using an app

There are different options to block access to certain applications. In the case of WhatsApp, for example, it is possible to configure biometric authentication to enter the app. Thus, the system will request the user’s fingerprint or face to open.

To limit access to photos or even to other services beyond WhatsApp, you can use third-party applications such as AppLock or Hide Privacy, among others.

Guided Access on iPhone allows you to set limits on the use of applications

On an iPhone, there is also a tool called Guided Access which limits the device to a single app and allows you to control which app features are available.

To activate this option, go to Settings / Accessibility and activate Guided access. Then press Passcode Settings and then touch Passcode to launch the Guided Access feature.

To disable features or set a time limit, triple-press the Side Button or Home Button and tap Options. If Options isn’t listed, then triple-press the Side or Home button again and enter the code.

6. Level a shelf or picture

The cell phone can also help level a shelf so it sits perfectly or a picture to keep it from looking lopsided. In the case of iPhone, look for the Level option within the measure application.

You place your phone on top of the surface you want to level and then move the bottom or top of the iPhone up or down to see how the degrees change. When it reaches zero it means that it is level.

In the case of Android there is no native tool, so it is necessary to download an external application such as Bubble Level, which is very simple to use.

The bubble on the screen moves along the level depending on the position of the phone. When the bubble appears centered it means that the object was leveled correctly.

7. Detect metal

It is possible to use the mobile to search for metals, something that can be useful if a ring, coins or any other object made with these elements has been lost.

The metal detector application allows you to find objects made with this material

To make use of this option, you must download an application such as Metal Detector by Smart Tools, on Android, or Metal Detector by Alexandr Balyberdin, on iOS.

It should be noted that metal detector applications require a magnetic sensor (magnetometer). If this application does not work properly, you should check the specifications of the device.

