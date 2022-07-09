The 7 most impressive characters of Ana De Armas!

Action, romance, suspense, among other genres are played by Ana De Armas, the actress knows how to adapt perfectly to any character

Talent and style are part of her, the Cuban actress arrived in Hollywood in 2015 and has a charisma to tell and entertaining stories that captivates the entire public.Ana De Armaswho arrives at the biopic of Marilyn MonroeBlonde.

Here’s a recount of some of its most iconic characters!

Stone Hands (2016)

Felicidad Durán, the wife of the famous Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán, is played by the beautiful Ana De Armas in the film “Stone hands”.

Here De Armas plays Felicidad, who was a strong, intelligent and politically minded woman, plus she was the only person who could handle her temperamental boxer husband.

Knock Knock(2015)

An intense story exploring desire, Knock Knock centers on two beautiful stranded young women who knock on the door of a stranger, Evan Webber, played by Keanu Reeveswho is alone at home and is seduced by both girls, one of them Ana De Armas who plays Bel.

Surprising as it is her first English-speaking role, De Armas delivers an endlessly entertaining and unmatched performance. The tape is a remake of the 1977 film,Death Game.

Knives Out (2019)

Harlan Thrombey played by Christopher Plummer dies in a strange way, nobody knows what happened, right? Mystery, a wealthy family and a web of deceit are part of the film. Ana De Armas plays Marta Cabrera, the caring nurse who brings much-needed insight into the criminal business.

The actress earned her first nomination for Golden Globe for this amazing novel. The tape is directed by Rian Jhonson and in it they also participate Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannonamong others.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In this film, De Armas plays Joi, the holographic artificial intelligence girlfriend of K, who is played by Ryan Goslyna bladerunner Nexu-9 replicant who discovers a secret that threatens to destabilize society and the course of civilization.

Joi goes from sexpot to housewife from moment to moment, constantly changing to suit what K wants. This film is a sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner. Blade Runner 2049 received five nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

No Time To Die (2021)

Everyone knows the great 007 agent, James Bond, but Ana de Armas is the Bond girl from No Time to Die. Of arms interprets Pigeonwho assists 007 in a mission in Cuba, infiltrating together in a secret mission of the Specter organization.

Kicks, fights and shots are part of Ana de Armas in this film, who presents herself as a rookie spy but proves the opposite. The film was directed by Cary Fukunagathe cast is made up of Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, among others.

Wasp Network (2019)

Wasp Net tells the true story of “The Cuban Five”, a group of Cuban spies who infiltrated anti-Castro terrorist groups in Miami and were imprisoned by the United States Government.

Anne Margaret is played by Ana de Armas, this woman is married to the spy Juan Pablo Roque. The film includes Gael García Bernal, Edgar Ramírez and Penelope Cruz.

Serge (2020)

The film directed by Greg Barker tells the story of the United Nations diplomat, Sergio Vierira deMellowho was the victim of a bombing and was trapped in the hotel where he worked in Baghdad.

Ana de Armas plays Carolina, who had a sentimental relationship with Sergio, although Caro advised her boyfriend not to travel to Baghdad, he leaves. The film is based on the life of the diplomat, Wagner Moura, Garret Dillahunt, Brian F. O’Byrne, among others appear here.