The 7 most impressive dresses of the post-Oscar party and the horror of Julia Fox

The awards return in their original format and proof of this is the vibrant outfits chosen by the movie stars for the occasion. The glamor of Hollywood has returned more splendid than ever. The expectation was served. Gauze, transparencies in the right measure and colors from jet black to pastel pink have had a place in this latest awards ceremony. If the first wardrobe choices seemed right to us, they have little or nothing to envy the party outfits that has taken place after the ceremony.

1. Jessica Chastain

For him after party The Oscar-winning actress for best actress has remained faithful to her first choice and her impeccable styling. She has opted for a second dress also from Gucci. The contrast of green tones and satin fabrics have made Chastain a real mermaid.

Jessica Chastain in a Gucci dress.gtres online

2. dakota johnson

The pastel pink color and the feathers of her dress have captivated us in the purest style of Hollywood from the 70s. The actress, who recently premiered her latest work Cha Cha Real Smooth, wore a Gucci dress, a jewel that speaks for itself.

Dakota Johnson wears a dress from the house of Gucci.gtres online

3.Joan Smalls

Her choice has highlighted her vertiginous silhouette with her very 70s wardrobe. The supermodel has worn a dress with rhinestone embroidery, transparencies and feathers by the Elie Saab firm with jewels by David Yurman. A very risky proposal, but one that Smalls has undoubtedly managed to bring to perfection.

Joan Smalls has chosen an Elie Saab dress.gtres online

4. Suki Waterhouse

The versatile actress, singer and model has worn a very feminine dress. The shiny fabric combined with the feather hem have been the finishing touch to her choice. The dress belongs to the firm Alexandre Vauthier.

Suki Waterhouse has worn an Alexandre Vauthier dress.gtres online

5. Zo Kravitz

Her sober yet feminine outfits make her a source of inspiration. In her second choice, she has worn a white dress that will undoubtedly be a reference for future brides. The seal of the design belongs to the firm Saint Laurent.

Zo Kravitz wears a Saint Laurent dress.gtres online

6. Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale has opted for an absolutely fantastic tulle design.gtres online

True to her charismatic style, the actress Beckinsale wore a black embroidered tulle dress and a black bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline. Despite being a recurring combination between the stars of Hollywood It’s still one of our favorites. Resulting in a sophisticated wardrobe of exquisite finesse.

7.Julia Fox

The actress has completely moved away from the romantic aesthetic inspired by the 70s. Fox has opted for an antagonistic and terrifying look. A black leather dress, where the center of attention has been the detail of the dress itself that emulated a hand holding her neck and belongs to the Han Kjobenhavn firm.

Julia Fox leaves us in shock with her Han Kjobenhavn dress.gtres online

