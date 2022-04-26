The 7 most recurring symptoms of Parkinson’s and the tests to be done for the diagnosis, with an eye to advice for prevention

Parkinson’s disease is said to be one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases that cause movement disorders. In Italy, as in the rest of the world, the phenomenon is very serious and affects about 300,000 people. Generally, it would affect people over the age of 65, although cases of early disease are increasing. In general, on a percentage basis, men would get sick 1.5% more than women. The disease, technically, is characterized by the reduction of dopamine in an area of ​​the brain that denotes a progressive degeneration of neurons.

Hence, the accumulation of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which is believed to be responsible for spreading the disease to the rest of the brain. One of the characteristics of the pathology is its initial asymptomaticity. This would not allow the person concerned, nor even the family members, to notice it for a long time. This is because symptoms would begin to manifest when progression reaches 60% of the neurons.

What would be the most frequent symptoms

Among the most recurrent symptoms of Parkinson’s are the following:

tremor at rest;

rigidity;

slowness of automatic movements;

loss of balance and postural instability;

awkward gait and hunched posture;

depression;

slowness in articulating words.

The causes of this pathology are not fully known but, of course, it derives from the incidence of environmental and genetic factors. We have indicated what the 7 most recurrent symptoms of Parkinson’s would be. Now, let’s try to understand if this disease can be prevented, in some way. Well, on this point it should be pointed out that, to date, there are no drugs capable of preventing or treating it. However, leading an active life and adequate nutrition could help preserve the nervous system. Therefore, they could benefit and affect external causative factors (not genetic ones). This means that it is important to exercise and adopt a diet rich in vegetables, especially green leafy ones. In addition, it should contain: legumes, fruit, dried fruit (mainly nuts) and whole grains. Then: fish, white meat, eggs and extra virgin olive oil, all foods that would have a neuroprotective effect.

Having indicated what would be the most common symptoms of the disease and how to help with prevention, we come to what tests should be done. Diagnosis takes place through the evaluation not of a single investigation, but of several comparative investigations. Therefore, the following would be relevant:

first of all the patient’s clinical and family history;

evaluation of symptoms and neurological signals;

The results of instrumental tests then affect, such as:

high-field nuclear magnetic resonance;

myocardial scintigraphy;

SPECT;

Brain PET;

neurophysiological tests of the nervous system.

Finally, we can say that today, as indicated, there is no cure available. However, drug treatment, surgery and multidisciplinary management would help alleviate the symptoms of the disease. Among the main drugs, levodopa and MAO-B inhibitors are used.

