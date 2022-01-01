The 7 mountaineering enterprises that marked 2021

2021 was a rich year for mountaineering: despite the difficulties dictated by the pandemic, great feats were in fact carried out in the mountains all over the world. The desire for challenge and adventure it has led mountaineers to try their hand at the great problems that have not yet been resolved; to push oneself beyond the limits by struggling with the most intense cold; to shatter records that seemed unthinkable.

We have selected seven companies that have marked 2021 for us, but we want to know from you which is “your” company of the year, which one you liked best to follow, which one has most excited or amazed you or which one has impressed you even just From a technical point of view. Write it to us in the comments!

K2 winter premiere

The last 8000 still untouched in winter gave way on January 16, 2021. The feat was carried out by 10 Nepalese mountaineers: Nirmal Purja (without supplemental oxygen), Gelje Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Pem Chhiri Sherpa, Mingma G. Sherpa, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Dawa Tenjing Sherpa and Sona Sherpa. They all reached the top holding hands and singing the national anthem. A climb that is in the history of mountaineering. We remember it through the story of one of the protagonists, Mingma G. Sherpa.

Together on the summit, Mingma G. tells us about winter K2

The SE ridge of Annapurna III

The greatest mountaineers had been trying to climb the SE ridge of Annapurna III for 40 years, the Ukrainians Nikita Balabanov, Mikhail Fomin and Viacheslav Polezhaiko succeeded on 6 November 2021.

François Cazzanelli, record and rescue on Ama Dablam

The Moonwalk traverse

Sean Villanueva in February 2021 makes the free solo crossing of the Fitz Roy. A total of 4000 meters of elevation gain and 5 kilometers of development for just six days you climb. “The Moonwalk Traverse” is a candidate to be one of the most important achievements not only of 2021, but of the entire Patagonian history.

Fitz Roy, Sean Villanueva’s incredible solo crossing

Greenland

Summer 2021 in Greenland saw some of the best mountaineers in circulation accidentally cross paths who, carrying on the exploratory style that distinguishes them, opened several beautiful and technical routes.

Matteo Della Bordella, Silvan Schüpbach and Symon Welfringer took home Forum And La cène du renard.

“One of my most beautiful routes”. Della Bordella talks about Greenland

Nico Favresse, Sean Villanueva, Jean-Louis Wertz and Aleksej Jaruta after two months of sailing the fjords of Greenland are back with a rich booty of 8 new routes.

8 new routes, the rich booty of the Belgians in Greenland

The Northeast Pillar of Tengkangpoche

The Northeast Pillar of Tengkangpoche was also a mountaineering problem that had been waiting to be solved for many years. Tom Livingstone and Matt Glenn have succeeded. Seven days on the wall to open a route about 1400 meters long that leads to the 6487 meter peak.

Tengkangpoche, a matter of choices. Dialogue with Tom Livingstone

The free solo on the Petit Dru

Some of the greatest mountaineers in history have ventured on the walls of the Petit Dru, opening incredible routes and accomplishing breathtaking feats. This summer Alex Honnold also signed up for the free solo ascent of the American Direct (1000m, 6c) on the west side.

Alex Honnold free solo on the West of the Petit Dru

Fast on Ama Dablam

It was a rich autumn in the Valle d’Aosta in the Himalayas, but what we want to point out is the incredible record ascent of François Cazzanelli on Ama Dablam. 5 hours 32 minutes and 6 seconds the time taken by the mountaineer to go from base camp to the summit.